St. Remy Post recognized for 75th anniversary

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Catholic War Veterans St. Remy Post 661 received a plaque recently during a Catholic War Veterans gathering that recognized Post 661’s 75th anniversary. Looking at the plaque in the Post 661’s Russia headquarters on Wednesday, Aug. 4, are Post Commander Ed Grogean, right, and Post Treasurer and Trustee Gerald Guillozet, both of Russia. Grogean believes they are the second oldest Catholic War Veterans post in Ohio. The Post 661 hall is open for events such as graduation parties and banquets. People interested in renting can call Grogean at 937-526-3467 or 937-417-6018.

