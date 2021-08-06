It's a myth that we're too 'soft' on serious young offenders
The BBC drama, Time, offered a rare and unusually realistic insight into the significant pains of imprisonment in England and Wales. It challenged the assumption that prison is too soft, and that prison sentences ought to be longer and harsher. Such sentiments are repeatedly echoed in political rhetoric. Boris Johnson once complained that while "soft" was "the perfect way to serve French cheese," it was "not how we should approach punishing criminals."phys.org
