By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. Non-land costs for 2022 corn and soybean production are projected to be at all-time highs. Despite these high costs, corn and soybean production is projected to be profitable in 2022 because projected prices are considerably higher than average prices from 2014 to 2020. A return to average 2014-2020 prices will result in negative 2022 returns if yields are at or below trend. The July 2021 version of the publication entitled Revenues and Costs for Illinois Grain Crops and the 2022 Illinois Crop Budgets provides more detail on these estimates.