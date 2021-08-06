The Daily Money: Spirit Airlines cancelations continue; EVs won't clear out gas cars anytime soon

Good morning, it's Nathan here to say you've almost made it to the weekend!

✈ Spirit Airlines – which has long been known for keeping flight prices low by charging travelers for conveniences other airlines don't charge for – remains immersed in a debacle: a slew of canceled flights .

It started with bad weather in Dallas , but now it's continuing because the airline's crews are scattered throughout the U.S. and bumping up against flight-time limits .

Expect a large number of flights to be canceled over the next few days , as well, extending into early next week.

Customers are furious .

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : The Biden administration on Thursday announced a goal of turning 50% of new-vehicle sales into electric vehicles by 2030 . That would be significant. But even if it happens, it will still take a long time for gas cars to be gone. There are more than 276 million vehicles in the U.S. , according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics – and nearly all of them are powered by gas or diesel fuel .

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. Fewer jabs mean fewer jobs : States with fewer vaccinations and higher COVID infection rates are behind in growth this summer .

2. Back-to-school shopping is here : Check out these tips from our Kelly Tyko on how to avoid shortages . And did you know that 11 states have tax-free holidays this weekend on clothes and school supplies ?

3. McDonald's was late to the chicken sandwich wars . But it's making up for lost time .

4. The owner of USA TODAY turned a profit in the second quarter : Gannett's revenue rose, too .

5. The meme stock revolution is filled with lessons for investors : Here are three to keep in mind .

6. The president of the AFL-CIO is dead: Richard Trumka is gone, the union announced Thursday .

I co-hosted an interview with Trumka on C-SPAN in March 2020 as the pandemic was erupting. He was outspoken about the need for front-line workers to get personal protective equipment at a time when many of us weren't paying attention. May he rest in peace.

