EXPLAINER: Will New Hampshire do enough to limit evictions?. CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The end of tenant protections Saturday has raised concerns that thousands of New Hampshire residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction. The state is getting $352 million in federal money to help tenants with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses. So far, the state has approved over 4,000 applications for $26 million in assistance. New Hampshire has long had one of the country’s tightest rental housing markets, driven in part by a strong economy, rising demand for housing and a shortage of affordable housing. Census data from early July shows that nearly 21,000 state residents were likely to face eviction over the next two months.