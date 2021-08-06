Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

U.S. men finally playing their best basketball, ready for rematch with France for gold

By Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

TOKYO – For perhaps the first time since coming to the Olympics, there’s an aura around the U.S. men’s basketball team.

It hasn’t been earned easily. Team USA struggled through a training camp, lost three times to other teams in the Olympic tournament and looked quite vulnerable even in some of its wins. But on the eve of a gold medal game against France, there’s finally a sense that the Americans are playing at a level nobody else can match.

“There were some growing pains,” point guard Damian Lillard said. “We lost our first game here, but we showed our character as a group, being resilient, not listening to the noise. Now we find ourselves with a chance to do what we came here for and it’s made this experience that much more fun.”

France, of course, is the team that delivered Team USA its most significant defeat on July 25, coming from seven points behind with 3:41 left to run away with an 83-76 win. That loss was the Americans’ first in the Olympics since 2004 when it had to settle for a bronze medal, a result that led to a complete overhaul of USA Basketball.

At that point in the Games, this team was giving off some of the same vibes. There were questions about roster construction and why certain players who wanted to be part of this team were sitting at home. There was criticism directed at Gregg Popovich for trying to import too much of the San Antonio Spurs system instead of the more freewheeling approach of his predecessor, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

INSIDE SCOOP IN TOKYO: Subscribe to our Olympic newsletter now

TEXT WITH US AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: Subscribe to texts, where we’ll be your official guide to the Games

But Jerry Colangelo, who is overseeing his last Olympics as managing director of the men’s national team, essentially took the position that there would be no need to apologize if the U.S. took home the gold medal in the end.

“If we win it’ll put to rest a lot of things that have been said – all the doom and gloom,” Colangelo said. “If we don’t win people will have their opportunity to take their shots at anyone they wish to. I have to look in the mirror and know I gave my best, and I can tell you in advance the answer is yes and I believe we’re going to win. If we win, we can have a good night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM522_0bJinSow00
Kevin Durant and Team USA seek gold. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

That seems far more realistic now than it did a week ago.

Though this U.S. team may not be perfectly built, though it may have more vulnerabilities than the kinds of All-Star laden teams it is used to bringing to the Olympics, it is also capable of devastating stretches like we saw against Spain and Australia where the Americans fell behind by double digits but flipped the games almost immediately by cranking up their defensive pressure.

It’s also clear that the addition of Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker, who wasn’t part of the pre-Olympic preparations because they were still involved in the NBA Finals, make a massive difference in both flow of the offense and shotmaking around Kevin Durant. They’ve arguably been the second- and third-most important players during this entire run.

“You could tell they wanted to be here, wanted to make a statement, wanted to play together and in limited practices we’ve still worked very hard on what we have to do,” Popovich said. “They haven’t missed a beat. They’ve been so coachable, so I just believe in them.”

And now perhaps American basketball fans are ready to believe in this team. Still, France is a serious opponent and one that is well-designed to exploit Team USA’s weak spot inside. The U.S. came to this tournament essentially without a traditional center, hoping to rely on a frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green but have essentially found that their best lineups are usually even smaller with Green at center and Durant at power forward.

That presents some interesting challenges against French center Rudy Gobert, and in the first matchup the French team really hurt the U.S. at times by pairing him with another 7-footer in Moustapha Fall.

The other side of that coin, though, is that the Americans know what’s coming this time. And having already played France could turn out to be a bit of an advantage, even if the concept of revenge doesn’t really apply here.

“Considering it’s the gold medal game, you want to end with a gold medal,” Adebayo said. “It’s not really about getting them back, we just have to take care of business.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. men finally playing their best basketball, ready for rematch with France for gold

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#France#Americans#Usa Basketball#Usa Today Sports#Jrue Holiday#The Nba Finals#Team Usa#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
Sportschatsports.com

U.S. Men’s Basketball Live or Die By Gold Standard

SAITAMA, Japan — As the men’s basketball competition heads to the medal round, Lilly King’s All Medal Are Good Medals Proclamation could be put to the test. Last week the American swimmer had this to say about how her country perceives Olympic medals other than gold: "Pardon my French, but the fact that we're not able to celebrate silver and bronze is bullsh*t.” This stance was met with widespread popular approval in the U.S.—but is that same level of support extended to the American men’s basketball team? If all podium finishes are to be applauded, can our NBA contingent of perpetual overdogs really expect the same treatment if they fail to win it all?
BasketballFanSided

Could Juwan Howard be next head coach of USA Basketball?

Could Michigan basketball’s Juwan Howard be the next head coach of Team USA? Here’s why it would make sense. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games have drawn to a close and once again the US won the gold medal in men’s basketball. It was the fourth consecutive gold medal for the United States. Despite the gold medal, it was not one of the more dominant performances we have seen from Team USA.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Kings trade is centered around Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers have yet to accomplish the ultimate goal in two years involving their new regime. Is it time to blow things up? There was a sense that the front office could go this direction if the team suffered another disappointing end to the NBA season but there could be some circumstances to change this.
BasketballDecider

Where To Watch Team USA vs. France Basketball: Time, How To Watch USA Basketball Live

Here we go, basketball fans! Team USA and France collide in the gold-medal game!. Last week, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony to become Team USA’s all-time leading scorer at the Olympics, and now the prolific player is one win away from leading the Americans to gold. Despite some difficulty connecting from downtown (1-7), Durant led Team USA with 23 points as the Americans defeated Australia 97-78 to advance to the finals. Devin Booker contributed 20 points and Jrue Holiday added a crucial 11/8/8 to help seal the victory. Up next: the gold-medal game against Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Team France. Will Team USA capture the gold? Time will tell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy