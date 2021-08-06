Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

New record set in China for oldest known coin-making facility

By report
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers from Zhengzhou University, the Modern Analysis and Computer Center of Zhengzhou University and Peking University, all in China, has found evidence of what appears to be the oldest coin-minting operation ever uncovered. In their paper published on the Cambridge University site Antiquity, the group describes their discovery and study of coins and minting molds found at a dig site in Henan Province, China, and what they have learned about it.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peking University#University Of Cambridge#Cambridge University#Currency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
Country
China
Related
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Why the Philippines Picked America Over China

TAIPEI - The Philippine government’s decision to restore its Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S. military after 18 months of threats to scrap it shows that Beijing had not delivered enough to the Southeast Asian country to sustain a friendship or excite common Filipinos, analysts say. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte...
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Gigantic Hangar Near Secretive Chinese Test Facilities Points To Exotic Airship Development

The hangar, which is one of the largest on earth, sits among remote missile defense and anti-satellite development installations. China's expansive far western regions are well-suited to hosting facilities to support various kinds of military research and development and test and evaluation activities, as well as ostensibly civilian work that could also have military applications, especially in the air and space arenas. These areas of the country, which are also highly remote, help to keep all of these activities away from prying eyes. As such, they are practically littered with notable or otherwise curious infrastructure.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Would China Really Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier?

Over the past five-plus years, there is no question that tensions between the United States and China have been rapidly rising. A major source of contention has been over the South and East China Seas, and China has hinted that it would not shy away from sinking U.S. Navy aircraft carriers if it is forced to.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy