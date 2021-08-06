Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's How Cloudflare Shares Gained 12% in July

By Anders Bylund
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • The delta variant of the virus behind COVID-19 led to spiking infection rates in July, threatening to extend the global health crisis.
  • Cloudflare would benefit from a longer crisis.

What happened

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) rose 12.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock surged as the delta variant of the coronavirus caused a spike in infection rates, threatening to extend the pandemic. That would boost the fortunes of companies that benefit from lockdowns and remote-work policies.

So what

The delta variant's emergence lifted Cloudflare higher than most of its cloud computing and network security peers. The company offers a unique combination of security and performance tools, setting Cloudflare up for some of the most exciting growth prospects among large-cap network security experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xa7Rd_0bJinPAl00
Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Cloudflare underscored July's gains with a solid second-quarter report on Aug. 5. Sales rose 53% year over year, and bottom-line losses inched closer to break-even once again. The results exceeded Wall Street's consensus estimates and Cloudflare followed up with strong revenue guidance for the third quarter and the full year.

The stock has nearly tripled over the last year, posting a 52-week gain of 186% by Thursday's closing bell. The stock isn't cheap, but you get what you pay for -- a growth-focused leader in a large and expanding market sector. So it's not surprising to see investors embracing Cloudflare and its skyrocketing stock, even in a fairly quiet month.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) lost 3.8% on Wednesday, extending a pullback rooted in growing doubts about the company's future growth. Don't look for a specific news-based reason Zoom stock is more than a little bit in the red today. You won't find it. Rather, read between the lines -- investors are growing increasingly concerned about the stock's valuation. Shares are now down 10% from last Thursday's surge as the budding rebound effort that first materialized in May continues to struggle.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

Baidu initially generated impressive gains, but its growth has decelerated over the past five years. Shopify continues to fire on all cylinders as its disrupts Amazon’s centralized approach to e-commerce. Nvidia remains a promising long-term play on the growth of the AI, data center, and gaming markets. The legendary investor...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

Sundial Growers needs to prove its first quarter report wasn't a fluke. The market has lost confidence in this cannabis producer. Not even its meme stock status has help lift this company's shares. What happened. Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Poshmark Stock Is Down Big Today

Shares of online apparel-resale platform Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) were trading lower on Wednesday. The company reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed Tuesday, and while its numbers were good, its guidance was not quite what retail investors had expected. As of 12:45 p.m. EDT, Poshmark's shares were down about...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

Innovative Industrial Properties currently owns properties in roughly half of the states that have legalized medical cannabis. Intuitive Surgical is tapping only a fraction of the potential market for robotic surgical systems. Nvidia's long-term growth drivers include gaming and artificial intelligence. Buy low and sell high. You've no doubt heard...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Supercharged Growth Stock

E-commerce is a massive industry, and it should only get bigger in the years ahead. Etsy’s unique business model has brought millions of buyers and sellers to its marketplace. Etsy has delivered impressive financial results in recent years, powered by an expanding take rate. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) recently announced second-quarter earnings...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why CuriosityStream Stock Fell 19% in July

The price is back to where it was after its SPAC merger, but the company is growing nicely. Shares of documentary streaming company CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) dropped 19% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. They have continued to decline in August, trading at under $11 as of this writing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls

The Dow's retail- and manufacturing-heavy makeup has it moving up on the latest economic news. Tech and healthcare stocks are today's Dow laggards. Another piece of positive economic data, and another record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). As of 2:01 p.m. EDT on Aug. 11, the index of 30 of the biggest U.S. companies is up 206 points to 35,470, putting it on track to close at another all-time high today. Today's move higher follows the release of the U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index Summary early this morning that showed a hot economy continues to drive prices higher.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why WW International Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) plunged on Wednesday after the wellness company's second-quarter financial results disappointed investors. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, WW's stock price was down more than 25%. So what. The company formerly known as Weight Watchers saw its revenue fall 10.2% year over year (on a constant...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Cloudflare's Unusual Options Activity

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved down to $122.96 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksinvezz.com

Should I invest in Arista Networks after a strong Q2 performance?

Arista's business has proven improvements throughout the second fiscal quarter. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares have advanced more than 25% since the beginning of 2021; the company reported better than expected second-quarter results last week and expects to see strong trends in the upcoming quarters. Fundamental analysis: Arista’s business...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cloopen Group Stock Just Popped

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS), the Beijing-based provider of cloud-based communications, jumped 14.5% through 12:15 p.m. EDT after reporting a "sales beat" but an earnings miss early this morning. Analysts had forecast that Cloopen would lose $0.02 per share on sales of about $40 million in Q2 2021....
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Canada Goose Holdings Stock Was Down on Wednesday

Canada Goose reported strong revenue growth, but that was outweighed by higher spending on marketing and other items. The company's new footwear line coming this fall could keep its business momentum going. What happened. Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) reported earnings results that showed e-commerce sales up 80%, which lifted total...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

SandRidge Energy Hits 52-Week High: Here's Why It's a Big Deal

SandRidge Energy delivered a solid second quarter. It's bringing back wells to meet rising demand. With cash aplenty, management is initiating a share-buyback program. Shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) were on fire today, popping 12.7% by 1:15 p.m. EDT to hit a new 52-week high price of $8.25 a share. The independent oil and gas producer stunned the market with strong second-quarter numbers and an updated 2021 guidance. Importantly, it restarted an unexpectedly large number of wells that were shut after last year's oil price crash, fueling hopes of better days ahead for the company.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Perrigo Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) were sliding today after the consumer-facing healthcare company missed the mark in its second-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock closed down 12.6% today. So what. Perrigo, which sells unbranded over-the-counter medical products like acetaminophen as well as branded products like Prevacid, said that revenue...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

More and more drivers are renting cars on HyreCar's platform. HyreCar's costs, though, remain high, but management has big growth plans. Investors may want to keep an eye on the stock given its growth potential. What happened. Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

Doximity's popular networking app for American physicians produced revenue that more than doubled year over year. Shares of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Investors excited about the niche healthcare networking platform's expanding profit margins drove the stock 21.9% higher as of 1:06 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

Despite declines of 35% to 58% in these high-growth companies, investors have no reason to worry. Whether you realize it or not, investors have witnessed history over the past 18 months. They've watched Wall Street navigate the quickest 30%-plus decline in the history of the benchmark S&P 500, as well as enjoy the most robust bounce back from a bear market bottom ever. Since hitting its trough on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 has nearly doubled in value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy