Increased incarceration of First Nations women is interwoven with the experience of violence and trauma
There is a national incarceration crisis impacting First Nations women in Australia. First Nations women are the fastest-growing prison population, constituting 37% of the female prison population, despite making up only 2% of Australia's total population. The daily average number of women in full-time custody in the 2021 March quarter was 3,302, of whom 1,247 were First Nations women.phys.org
Comments / 0