The NFL preseason is back for the first time in two years

The NFL preseason is back, folks. After a one-year hiatus of exhibition games due to COVID-19, we were treated to a pro football game in August on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers came on strong at the end to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 . Of course, neither team used their regulars. But it gave us a nice appetizer to the main course of a 17-game season on tap.

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at long last, confirmed Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. The 78-year-old Johnson quipped to 78-year-old Jones: "While I’m alive?"

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) celebrates with wide receiver James Washington (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports

👀 What everyone's talking about: U.S. wrestling heavyweight Gable Steveson won the Olympic men’s freestyle 125kg gold medal in the closing seconds Friday .

April Ross put Team USA back on top of women's beach volleyball with Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games. Ross and Alix Klineman — the “A Team" — easily defeated Australians Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy. It's the first gold since the era of Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings, making the 39-year-old Ross the worthy American hero.

Subscribe to our newsletter, Chasing Gold ; it's got everything Olympics. And opt into our text-messaging campaign to stay updated.

🗞 USA TODAY's inside scoop : The U.S. women's basketball team advanced to its seventh straight gold medal game. At this point, it’s nothing less than a dynasty , columnist Dan Wolken writes. And Team USA is one win away from extending its dominance another Olympic cycle. The Americans haven't lost since 1992.

🥇 Major Team USA wins : American boxer Keyshawn Davis secured himself no less than an Olympic silver medal at the Tokyo Games with a victory on Friday over Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia. He'll face Cuba's Andy Cruz. “I feel like that’s going to be an easy fight," he said afterward.

U.S. golfer Nelly Korda enters the final round of the women's golf tournament with a three-shot lead after posting a 2-under-par 69 on Friday that followed up her Olympic record-tying 62 on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The NFL preseason is back for the first time in two years