Ryan Reynolds has the wildest idea for a Deadpool crossover yet, a strange interaction with Bambi’s mom. He pitched Disney on a meeting of The Merc With A Mouth and the hunter who traumatized a generation according to a new interview with IGN. The Free Guy star has always had a bit of a playful streak to him and this strange story is no different. During the conversation, Reynolds says that he would have tried to subvert viewer expectations by having their meeting framed like he was going to take revenge for the slain deer. But, in actuality, Deadpool is a huge fan of the hunter. It’s a particularly twisted idea but would probably get a large chuckle out of older fans who enjoy a bit of dark humor alongside Disney brand placement. Check out how Reynolds phrased it right here.