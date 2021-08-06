Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Local school districts superintendent salaries continue to rise

By Kim Harris
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public’s right to know how their money is being spent at local, state and national levels is a fundamental component of public access law. Valley News is providing a comparison of the salaries of each school district’s superintendents throughout Southwest Riverside County. Since each district varies in size and job requirements, Valley News has determined the best way to give an accurate comparison is by taking the salary for each individual position and dividing that number by the student population to determine which employees are highest paid in the region. All information in this story was obtained under the Freedom of Information Act and is protected by the California Supreme Court, which has held that names and salaries of individual public employees are required to be.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#School Districts#Right To Know#Valley News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy