Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Martin Center Column Urges States to Take Lead in Controlling College Costs

By Mitch Kokai
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ross Marchand writes for the Martin Center about state governments’ role in limiting college costs. The coronavirus pandemic may be nearing its end, but that does not mean a return to normal in all cases. Even before the virus pushed classes out of the physical classroom to online, America’s system of colleges and universities was spiraling out of control with high costs and stagnant innovation. Every year, families about to send their kids off to college face sticker-shock with high tuition bills.

lockerroom.johnlocke.org

Comments / 0

@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#The Martin Center#Americans#Federal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center President Urges Restoration of Liberal Arts

Jenna Robinson of the Martin Center focuses on necessary changes within American higher education. Universities are in dire need of reform. They are too expensive; the classwork is too easy; the curriculum too unfocused. Too many students drop out or don’t care. Indeed, many of today’s universities have strayed so far from their original purpose that creating a path for reform and renewal seems impossible.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Consortium of Colleges, Led by Framingham State, Receives $441,000 Federal Grant Aimed At Decreasing Cost of Textbooks

FRAMINGHAM – A consortium of six colleges led by Framingham State University, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, has received a $441,367 grant from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) aimed at increasing the number of college courses utilizing free Open Educational Resources (OER) rather than costly textbooks.
Business247wallst.com

The Cost of College the Year You Were Born

The annual cost of attending a four-year private institution in the United States reached $50,770 last year, more than double what it was less than two decades ago and the first time it has exceeded $50,000. For many Americans, a college degree is often regarded as a measure of success,...
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Probes Link Between Academic Freedom, Oversight

Scott Yenor writes for the Martin Center about the limits of academic freedom in higher education. State legislatures are taking up higher education reform. Sometimes higher education reform consists of attempts to regulate what happens on college campuses, such as laws that prohibit universities from requiring students to believe the tenets of critical race theory. Sometimes, as occurred recently in Idaho, state legislatures cut budgets or impose tuition freezes on universities taken with pernicious ideologies.
Framingham, MAWorcester Business Journal

Framingham State leads $441K group seeking to lower textbook costs

Six colleges, led by Framingham State University, including the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, have received a $441,367 grant from the U.S. Department of Education in order to test a hypothesis students in underrepresented groups will perform better academically when provided free, culturally-relevant course materials. The project is called Remixing...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

New state grant program will cover college costs for Minnesotans who spent time in foster care

Young Minnesotans who spent time in the foster care system and want to attend college will soon be able to do so without worry of how to afford it. Starting in fall 2022, a new state grant program will help cover their college tuition, room and board and other associated expenses. Advocates believe the program created by the Legislature will help level the playing field by giving these students the resources they need to pursue a degree.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Survey: College costs biggest concern for students and families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordability continues to be a concern for students pursuing collegiate coursework. In a survey by Citizen Financial Group, 70% of current college students said concerns around college affordability had an impact on their plans for fall 2021 college enrollment. According to the survey, this fall semester's...
Collegesfidelity.com

Considering college costs

Gaining a clear understanding of the true costs of college can help your family make better-informed planning decisions. While published average prices can be a useful source of information, remember also that costs can vary regionally and from school to school. One of the best things you can do to...
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central College receives federal funding for Talent Research Program

PELLA — Central College will receive five more years of funding from the U.S. Department of Education for the college's Talent Search program. The award, contingent on annual congressional appropriations, is expected to total $2.5 million. The nationwide TS program, part of the U.S Department of Education, prepares middle school...
Webster Groves, MOwebster.edu

Study in Vienna: Scholarship opportunities and financial aid eligibility

Starting your academic journey can sometimes be intimidating, especially when factoring in all the finances involved. To better guide your decision and ease any pressure you might be feeling, universities offer a variety of financial aid programs and scholarships—allowing you to confidently pursue your dreams and passions with greater peace of mind.
CollegesRecord-Courier

WNC Dispersing Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding to Students

More financial relief is on the way for students in higher education — including those attending Western Nevada College — for the fall 2021 semester. WNC students could receive up to $1,800 through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, which was authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan became a federal law last March and is providing more than $39 billion to support higher education institutions serve students during the current health pandemic.
Indiana State953wiki.com

U.S. Department of Education Approves Indiana’s Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $666 Million To State

Focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic. Indiana ARP ESSER State Plan Highlights Total ARP ESSER allocation for Indiana: $ 1,996,145,076 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on March 24, 2021: $ 1,329,822,704 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on August 12, 2021: $ 666,322,372 2020-2021 Preliminary Statewide Enrollment: 1,033,964 Top Priorities within Indiana’s Plan: • Strengthen primary literacy instruction, including by helping schools and communities strengthen, expand, and create effective K-12 pathways & linkages to postsecondary opportunities, and supporting schools to meet the needs of educators as schools re-open in the fall. • Improve guidance, support, and accessible data for those recruiting, educating, and mentoring rising educators. • Invest in a modernized data system to accurately report performance data and inform local decision-making. • Develop a suite of multidisciplinary online courses that can be deployed virtually or in-person. Highlights of Indiana’s Plan: • Returning to In Person Learning in 2021: All Indiana schools are expected to return to inperson instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. • Safely Reopening Schools and Sustaining Safe Operations: The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) will continue to work alongside the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to provide guidance on safely maintaining the health of students, educators, and other staff. • Addressing the Academic Impact of Lost Instructional Time & Investing in Summer Learning and Expanded Afterschool Programs: IDOE will be soliciting public comment through September 5 to inform its selection of evidence-based interventions to address the impact of lost instructional time, summer learning, and afterschool programs. Interventions that may incentivize and support local communities to reimagine educational opportunities and multidisciplinary course frameworks. • Staffing to Support Students’ Needs: IDOE will launch a program to provide over $2.5 million in ARP ESSER funds and IDEA, Part B funds to support licensure in high-need areas based on the Indiana Licensure Report. This report is made publicly available to assist LEAs in identifying gaps in licensure and identify high-need areas. This program will support licensure in special education and build on existing English learning licensure with the goal of assisting over 500 educators secure adequate licensure and avoid emergency placements for high-need areas. • When Indiana LEA Use of Funds Plans were Due: June 25, 2021.
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

College to require masks indoors to help control virus

Clatsop Community College will require students to wear masks in college buildings regardless of their vaccination status beginning Monday to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. College leadership, citing an abrupt increase in local coronavirus cases and the fact that only 55% of Clatsop County residents are vaccinated, said...
Collegestelegraphherald.com

Double Take -- Scharnau: Benefits outweigh cost of free college

Public education has always been a controversial matter. At the same time, it has been labeled as the hallmark of the nation’s democratic ethos and as a panacea for a host of social ills. In 1965 President Lyndon Johnson signed the Higher Education Act. It aimed to help poor, working...
Mesa County, COthebusinesstimes.com

Work in progress: Center leads state in career development efforts

Curtis Englehart believes it’s important not only for new hires to bring the right skills to jobs, but also constitute good fits for businesses and their staffs. That’s why the director of the Mesa County Workforce Center in Grand Junction says he’s so pleased with the latest numbers for career development programs offered at the center that promote those attributes while also reducing risk for employers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy