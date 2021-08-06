5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures, bond yields rise after strong jobs data. Dow futures rose Friday after the government reported strong-than-expected job growth in July. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.29% as the unemployment rate really dropped. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271 points, or 0.8%, to about 80 points away from last month's record close. The three stock benchmarks were all tracking for their second positive week in the past three.