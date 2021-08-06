Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures, bond yields rise after strong jobs data. Dow futures rose Friday after the government reported strong-than-expected job growth in July. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.29% as the unemployment rate really dropped. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271 points, or 0.8%, to about 80 points away from last month's record close. The three stock benchmarks were all tracking for their second positive week in the past three.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Financial Advisors#Infrastructure#The Stock Market#Treasury#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#Covid#Delta Air Lines#The White House#Jpmorgan Chase#Nydig#Morgan Stanley#Grayscale Investments#Osprey Funds#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvezz.com

Goldman Sachs sees a 7% upside in the benchmark S&P 500 index

Goldman Sachs raises its year-end target for SPX from 4,300 to 4,700. David Kostin discusses the bank's call on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". The benchmark S&P 500 index jumped to a record 4,444 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 index jumped to a record 4,444 on Tuesday, leaving investors wondering...
StocksCNBC

Cramer thinks these stocks are bargains with the market at record highs

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer offered investors a group of stocks he believes are still bargains despite high overall market valuations. Ford, PayPal and Boeing are among the companies Cramer highlighted. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday to look for bargain buying opportunities in a stock market sitting at all-time highs.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Boosts Bets on Fed Tapering and Oil Prices Slide

Stocks traded lower Monday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve would pull back on stimulus following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Oil prices declined and gold prices steadied from an overnight "flash crash" Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Ride Current Market Rally on Solid Economic Data

Wall Street has again impressed investors with the two major indices hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, to close at all-time highs on Aug 6. Investors seem to be optimistic about the latest jobs report, which highlights improving...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks End Mostly Higher; S&P 500, Dow Hit Closing Highs

US stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday after July consumer price growth indicated a slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 35,484.97, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.3% to 4,447.70 while the Nasdaq fell 0.2% to 14,765.14. Healthcare was the sole decliner among the sectors, with the gainers led by materials and industrials.
StocksTribTown.com

S&P 500, Dow industrials mark records but Nasdaq lags behind

Banks and industrial companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street mostly higher Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average past the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after another wobbly day of trading. Nearly three-fourths of the companies in the benchmark...
StocksTribTown.com

Stocks edge higher, pushing further into record territory

Stocks were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday, pushing beyond the records they had set a day earlier on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dow, S&P 500 hit records as inflation growth slows

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill. The Labor Department said...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Home Depot And Boeing Lead The DIA Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday after the U.S. Senate voted to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.63% to $354.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.17% to $366.21. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF...
StocksCNBC

U.S. stock futures mixed as market shrugs off inflation report

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Thursday after the market shrugged off the July inflation report and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records. Dow futures rose 15 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined marginally. In the regular trading session, the Dow...
StocksCNBC

RBC Capital Markets gets bullish on tech

RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Equity Strategy Lori Calvasina joins Closing Bell to discuss her bullishness on today's markets. "We felt, frankly, like we couldn't have an honest discussion about 2022 without talking about the fact that we thought it would ultimately end up being defined as a pivot back from value over to growth,' she tells Wilfred Frost.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Mixed as Higher Yields Push Nasdaq Lower; Oil Surges

US stocks were mixed as Nasdaq declined after government bond yields continued to rally for the third day and oil futures jumped as the Senate votes on a infrastructure package of about $1.2 trillion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4% to 35,249.45, with the S&P 500 up by...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern, within striking distance of eclipsing the record high it set Friday. The majority of companies in the benchmark index made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the S&P 500.

Comments / 0

Community Policy