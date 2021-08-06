Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House Considering Stronger Measures to Boost COVID Vaccinations

By Robin Foster, Robert Preidt
Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCn4f_0bJik7VX00

FRIDAY, AUG. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Tougher steps to compel long-term care facilities, universities and other institutions to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations are being considered by the Biden administration.

It's looking at using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to increase vaccination rates, according to people familiar with the early-stage discussions, the Washington Post reported.

The objective of the new measures would be to increase vaccinations among the approximately 90 million Americans who are eligible but have refused or haven't been able to get them.

One option being considered is restricting Medicare dollars or other federal funds from nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities that don't require staff to be vaccinated, one of the sources told the Post.

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads more quickly than predicted by some models, the White House is looking for ways to control it.

Experts applauded the idea.

"I think wisely using the federal spending power is absolutely right," Lawrence Gostin, who directs Georgetown University's O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, told the Post. He noted that he has discussed the idea of using federal funds as an incentive with Biden administration officials.

Gostin said he has suggested "starting with high-risk settings with an absolute ethical obligation and legal obligation to keep your workers and your clients safe."

Other experts have publicly floated the idea of using more federal incentives to push for vaccinations.

"If you look through history, there are presidents who — even in the absence of legal authority — influence people, you might say," said Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania who recently organized a joint statement from nearly 60 medical groups urging every health facility to require workers to get vaccinated, told the Post. "We keep referring to this COVID thing like it's an emergency, and then we don't behave like it's a wartime emergency."

About a third of Americans are unvaccinated, and only a quarter of them said they plan to get vaccinated by the end of the year, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation conducted in July, the Post reported.

It also showed that about 3% of unvaccinated Americans would get vaccinated only if it was required for work, school or other activities.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID vaccines.

SOURCE: Washington Post

Comments / 719

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Emanuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medicare#Healthday News#The Washington Post#Americans#The White House#Georgetown University#Covid#Kaiser Family Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicsdeltadailynews.com

Feds Consider Withholding Funds To Encourage Vaccinations

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations. The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. The conversations are in the early phases and no firm decisions have been made, the people said.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House grapples with COVID-19 resurgence

The White House is grappling with a resurgence of coronavirus cases that Democrats see as a real political threat given the central role getting the pandemic under control plays for President Biden . Cases fell dramatically over the first months of Biden’s presidency, with the rollout of vaccines boosting his...
POTUSNBC News

Biden administration considering using federal authorities to promote vaccinations

The Biden administration is discussing using federal authorities and regulatory powers, including withholding federal funds, to try to persuade institutions to require their employees to get Covid vaccinations, a person familiar with the deliberations said. Nursing homes are among the institutions that could come under federal pressure, but there is...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House to require visitors, journalists to confirm vaccination status

The White House is requiring visitors to the building, including journalists, to confirm they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to testing before entering the complex starting next week. The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) informed members on Friday that they will be required to submit a vaccine attestation...
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration considers withholding funds and other measures to spur vaccinations

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House says half of total US population fully vaccinated

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday. White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced in a tweet that 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated as part of an update on daily vaccination data. The updated data showed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. “After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the tests results were positive. Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” Norman wrote in a statement.
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Unvaccinated Feds Who Refuse Testing Will Face Discipline; Questions on CDC’s Data for New Mask Guidance

In his remarks on Tuesday afternoon, President Biden recapped his announcement from last week about vaccine attestation for federal employees and contractors, the Veterans Affairs Department vaccine requirement for healthcare workers and his direction for the Pentagon to look into requiring the vaccine for service members. “The good news is...
Public HealthYork Dispatch Online

Unvaccinated? COVID-19 bills could be pricey

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence urges young conservatives to get COVID-19 vaccine

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday urged young conservatives to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country grapples with rising case counts amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "Now let me say this about the vaccine: I got the shot. My family got the shot. And...

Comments / 719

Community Policy