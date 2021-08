As hot as the Blue Jays have been lately, they haven’t made up as much ground you’d like to see, as other Wild Card contenders are playing well right now too. It’s going to be a very exciting race for the playoffs, especially in the American League Wild Card picture. As of right now I would argue that it’s a four-team race, but admittedly it’s still possible that the Mariners could be a factor as well. I feel like the top four Wild Card contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pack, and that’s the Oakland A’s, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and of course, the Blue Jays. It’s possible that any of those teams factor in their division crowns as well, but for today I wanted to focus on the Wild Card.