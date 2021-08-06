Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

By Westword Staff
Westword
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronica producer Tipper takes over Red Rocks Amphitheare for two nights, and Joe Bonamassa plays the first of two nights on Sunday at the venue, while Dale Watson, Afrik Impact Festival and Shine Music Festival are at Levitt Pavilion. Also on tap this weekend are Punk in the Park with Pennywise, the Vandals, Voodoo Glow Skulls and more; Chicago multi-instrumentalist, singer and rapper NNAMDÏ at Globe Hall; and Jason Heller bringing his vinyl dance party Off the Wall back to the hi-dive.

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
State
California State
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Frank Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Music Festival#Electronic Music#Edm Music#Club Music#Memphians#Threadbarons#G Rex#G Space#Cydeways#Fresh Fruit#British#African#Senegalese#Adventure Club#Armnhmr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

How ‘Jeopardy!’ got the host decision so, so wrong

New York CNN Business — I’ll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200…. In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, “Jeopardy!” announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy