The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Electronica producer Tipper takes over Red Rocks Amphitheare for two nights, and Joe Bonamassa plays the first of two nights on Sunday at the venue, while Dale Watson, Afrik Impact Festival and Shine Music Festival are at Levitt Pavilion. Also on tap this weekend are Punk in the Park with Pennywise, the Vandals, Voodoo Glow Skulls and more; Chicago multi-instrumentalist, singer and rapper NNAMDÏ at Globe Hall; and Jason Heller bringing his vinyl dance party Off the Wall back to the hi-dive.