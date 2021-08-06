ARK admin commands: all ARK Survival Evolved cheats explained

Every major update to Rust has me questioning whether or not I actually know what kind of game Rust is. It's the survival one, yeah? The one where you start out naked and bash other folks with rocks, right? Perhaps it is, but now it's also the one where you can buy a functional submarine, slay sharks, and visit underwater lairs. If that's too adventurous, you could just hunt smaller prey with a fishing rod too. Rust's underwater update Going Deep has now launched and there's all sorts of other maritime playtime to tackle.