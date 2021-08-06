Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Dirty Air, Higher Dementia Risk?

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VoRi_0bJijI6400

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's long been know that polluted can damage the heart and lungs, but new research finds that it's bad for your brain, too.

A long-term study by a Seattle team linked exposure to higher levels of fine particulate air pollution to an increased risk of dementia.

"We found that an increase of 1 microgram per cubic meter of exposure corresponded to a 16% greater hazard of all-cause dementia," said lead author Rachel Shaffer. "There was a similar association for Alzheimer's-type dementia."

Shaffer did the research as a doctoral student in the University of Washington's Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences.

She and her colleagues analyzed data from more than 4,000 Seattle-area residents enrolled in the Adult Changes in Thought study run by Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in collaboration with the university.

More than 1,000 participants had been diagnosed with dementia since the study's start in 1994.

A slight increase in levels of fine particle pollution (PM2.5) averaged over a decade in specific neighborhoods was associated with a greater risk of dementia for residents, according to findings published Aug. 4 in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

To put the difference into perspective, the traffic-filled Pike Street Market in downtown Seattle and the residential areas around Discovery Park, the city's largest natural-area park, had about a 1 microgram per cubic meter difference in PM2.5 pollution in 2019, Shaffer said.

"We know dementia develops over a long period of time," she said in a university news release. "It takes years -- even decades -- for these pathologies to develop in the brain, and so we needed to look at exposures that covered that extended period."

Air pollution is recognized as one of the major potentially modifiable risk factors for dementia.

The study adds to a body of research suggesting that air pollution may harm the brain and that reducing people's exposure to dirty air could help lower dementia rates, according to the authors.

"How we've understood the role of air pollution exposure on health has evolved from first thinking it was pretty much limited to respiratory problems, then that it also has cardiovascular effects, and now there's evidence of its effects on the brain," said senior author Lianne Sheppard, a professor in UW's Departments of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences and Biostatistics.

Shaffer noted that one way individuals can lower their risk is a common one in the COVID-19 age: wearing a mask.

"But it is not fair to put the burden on individuals alone," Shaffer added. "These data can support further policy action on the local and national level to control sources of particulate air pollution."

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more about dementia.

SOURCE: University of Washington, news release, Aug. 2, 2021

Comments / 0

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementia Risk#Healthday News#Uw#University Of Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy