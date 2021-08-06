Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Huawei’s revenue slumps as smartphone sales hit by US sanctions

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1iQI_0bJij4p900
Sales of Huawei products have been hit by US sanctions (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Chinese tech giant Huawei’s revenue fell 29.4% in the first half of 2021 as smartphones sales tumbled under US sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security.

Revenue declined to 320.4 billion yuan (£36bn), according to figures released on Friday, from 454 billion yuan (£50bn) reported for the first half of 2020.

Part of that was due to Huawei’s November sale of its low-cost Honor smartphone brand in the hope of reviving the unit by separating it from the sanctions on the parent company.

Huawei Technologies is struggling to hold on to market share after former president Donald Trump cut off access in 2019 to US technology and services including high-end processor chips and Google maps and music.

Washington says Huawei is a security risk and might aid Chinese spying, which the company denies.

Smartphone brands are ferociously competing to exploit the decline of Huawei

Sales by Huawei’s consumer unit, which includes smartphones, tumbled 47% compared with figures reported for the first half of 2020. That unit was 42% of total revenue.

Sales of network gear and other technology to phone and internet companies fell 14.2% while revenue for the enterprise unit rose 17.2%.

“Our aim is to survive, and to do so sustainably,” said Eric Xu, one of three executives who take turns as chairman.

“Despite a decline in revenue from our consumer business caused by external factors, we are confident that our carrier and enterprise businesses will continue to grow steadily.”

The company gave no profit figure but said its net margin was 9.8%. That would be a decline from the 11.1% reported for the first quarter.

Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, reported earlier it eked out a 3.8% profit gain in 2020 to 891.4 billion yuan (£99bn), but Mr Xu warned 2021 would be a “challenging year”.

Huawei has responded by emphasising its sales in China and for electric and self-driving cars, industrial networks and other applications that are less vulnerable to US pressure.

Huawei has a stockpile of US chips for high-end smartphones but executives have said those were being used up.

Huawei designs its own chips but US controls block suppliers from using American technology to produce them.

Huawei fell out of the top five smartphone brands in China by sales in the three months ending in June for the first time in more than seven years, according to Canalys.

Honor was fifth but its market share fell to 9% from 14% a year earlier.

“Smartphone brands are ferociously competing to exploit the decline of Huawei,” said Canalys analyst Amber Liu in a July 29 report.

Huawei says it is owned by the Chinese employees who make up half its workforce of 197,000 in 170 countries. The company began reporting financial results a decade ago to try to defuse Western security concerns.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Liu
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Yuan#Chinese#Huawei Technologies#Huawei Sales#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Related
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

Telcos seek killer app to recoup billions spent on 5G networks

(Aug 11): About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Canada lawyer: Huawei CFO committed "commercial dishonesty"

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- A senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies committed fraud because of what she said during a meeting with a bank official, and what she did not say, a Canadian government lawyer told an extradition hearing Wednesday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's...
Businessjack1065.com

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q2 profit beats estimates

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan’s Foxconn reported a better-than expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to strong demand for technology products from clients, such as Apple Inc, as people continued to telecommute amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The world’s largest contract electronics maker reported April-June net profit of T$29.779 billion ($1.07 billion), up...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom’s U.S. exile is a boon for investors

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Listing shares on the New York Stock Exchange may carry prestige, but state-owned Chinese companies may offer better value in a new home. China Telecom (0728.HK) is one of four such groups officially booted from the Big Board in May, months after the Trump administration deemed they had military ties. Now it’s turning to Shanghai’s bourse with the largest share sale globally of the year.
EconomyMetro International

Lenovo sees pandemic-driven PC demand persisting as profit jumps

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Lenovo Group Ltd said it expects strong demand for personal computers to continue until at least 2025 as the pandemic permanently changes how people live and work, after it reported a more than doubling in first-quarter profit. The world’s biggest maker of personal computers (PC) said it...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

New Huawei phones launch without 5G, as company blames US sanctions

Huawei has unveiled the P50 and P50 Pro, two premium smartphones running the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS platform – rather than the standard Android UI – but without 5G connectivity (via Financial Times). We’d heard as much in specs leaks for the P50 earlier in the year. It’s something of a...
Cell PhonesStreet.Com

Xiaomi Signs China's Olympic Sprinter As Brand Ambassador In New Smartphone Push

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has signed sprinter Su Bingtian, the first Chinese to qualify in the men's 100m final at an Olympics, as its brand ambassador. Sun became a national hero after he qualified for the finals in Tokyo, even though he did not win a medal. He was dubbed Asia's fastest runner after he won the men's 100-meter final at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Huawei sticks to Green and Sustainable Businesses Despite US Sanction

A New Documentary by The Economist Group Explores How Huawei is Unlocking the Future of a New World. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Huawei has proudly announced that it has released an inspiring new documentary on the official website of The Economist. Titled as Innovation III, it is the third documentary in its innovation documentary series, and it will explore how Huawei will contribute to the environmental protection of the planet by using innovative technologies. Huawei is unafraid of Western sanctions and has been committed to innovation that drives global progress.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Huawei Rollable Smartphone May Become A Reality

Huawei seems to be hard at work on a rollable smartphone. Back in April 2020, the company had filed a couple of design patents for a smartphone with a rollable display. It seems to have settled on one of those designs and has already made significant progress with its development.
Businessgizmochina.com

Huawei sees its biggest ever decline in revenues after US blacklisting

Chinese tech powerhouse Huawei was the global leader in 5G technology before the US blacklist began in 2019. The company endured a turbulent period subsequently, as it grappled with a stiffer US sanction. The impact of the US blacklist is reflected in the financials of the company, as it released its mid-year report showing a 29.4% decline in its overall revenue of CNY 320.4 billion ($49.5 billion) from last year. The consumer electronics arm of the company was the most affected with revenue plummeting by 47% from 2020. This was due to the chip challenges and software blockade that resulted from the US blacklist. Significantly, Huawei had to sell its Honor brand as a survival strategy.
BusinessNewsweek

Huawei Reports Nearly 30 Percent Revenue Drop Amid U.S. Sanctions

Chinese technology company Huawei reported a 29.4 percent decrease in revenue in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year, the Associated Press reported. The drop came as U.S. sanctions imposed to address security concerns caused smartphone sales from the company to drop. In 2019, former...
Cell Phoneswashingtonnewsday.com

In these ‘difficult times,’ Huawei’s revenue continues to plummet.

In these ‘difficult times,’ Huawei’s revenue continues to plummet. According to numbers announced Friday, Huawei’s second-quarter revenue dropped 38%, owing to a drop in smartphone sales due to US sanctions and the sale of its bargain brand Honor. After the government of previous President Donald Trump expressed concerns that Huawei...
Cell Phonesallaboutwindowsphone.com

Xiaomi now the world's no.1 smartphone - by sales

Xiaomi surpassed Samsung and Apple in June 2021 to become the number one smartphone brand in the world for the first time ever, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service. Xiaomi’s sales grew 26% MoM in June 2021, making it the fastest-growing brand for the month. Xiaomi was also the number two brand globally for Q2 2021 in terms of sales, and cumulatively, has sold close to 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011.
Cell PhonesArkansas Online

Revenue at China's Huawei drops 29%

BEIJING -- Chinese tech giant Huawei's revenue fell 29.4% from a year earlier in the first half of 2021 as smartphones sales tumbled under U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. Revenue declined to $49.6 billion, according to figures released Friday, from $70.2 billion reported...
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's Xiaomi beats Samsung & Apple in smartphones sales in June

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi grabbed a 17.1% share of the total number of smartphones sold globally in June, with sales surging by 26%, research firm Counterpoint reports. According to the data, the shares of Samsung and Apple smartphones sold globally were 15.7% and 14.3% respectively. Xiaomi was also the second-largest smartphone maker by shipment in the second quarter of 2021, after Samsung.
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Huawei’s P50 Pro is a pocket powerhouse for smartphone photographers

Lens envy is every photographer’s curse. Want added glass? You could pack backup barrels in your backpack. Or you could slip Huawei’s latest flagship in your pocket: clustered across an eye-catching double-matrix array (two circles to the uninitiated), the P50 Pro packs a quartet of rear cameras. There’s a 50MP main lens, as well as a 40MP monochrome number, a 13MP ultra-wide angle and a 64MP telephoto for good measure – plus a 13MP selfie snapper front and centre. The periscope peeper delivers a whopping 200x digital zoom, while AI stabilisation uses optical and electronic anti-shake tech to keep shots sharp. Launched alongside the slightly less powerful P50, the snap-happy smartphone is the first to ship with Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2. Trade restrictions mean neither model will feature Google’s apps or services. Nor will they offer 5G connectivity. In fact, it’s not clear when or if they’ll be available outside China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy