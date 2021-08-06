Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

'How will we live?': Egyptian bread price hike alarms the poor

By Yousef Saba
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Repeats to include editing credit; no changes to story text)

* First attempt in 44 years to hike subsidised bread price

* Roughly 30% of Egyptians live on less than $55 a month

* When or by how much bread price to rise remains unknown

* Price sensitive after deadly riots followed 1977 hike

CAIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Plans to raise the price of bread for the first time in 44 years have shocked Egyptians already struggling to get by in a country where state-subsidised loaves have kept the poorest basically fed since the 1960s.

In declaring this week that it was time to hike bread prices, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi aims to curb an expensive subsidy programme that serves some two-thirds of Egypt’s 100 million people and helped keep political dissent at bay.

“How will we live? And how will we pay for the children of our deceased brother who live with us?” said Wafaa Bakr in Shubra El-Kheima, a dilapidated working-class district sprawling along the outskirts of Cairo.

“The price of a loaf of subsidised bread is a red line - there are widows and orphans who do not have a fixed income,” said Ahmed Saeed in Sharqia, in the Nile Delta north of Cairo.

Some 30% of Egyptians fall beneath the government’s poverty line, with incomes below 857 pounds ($54.73) a month. Many struggle without running water or sanitation.

The minimum monthly wage is 2,400 pounds ($153) but that is sometimes not paid in the informal sector, where roughly two-thirds of Egyptians work. Joblessness was at 7.2% at the end of last year, and has been chronically higher among young people.

However, economists have said for years that Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer and Arab world’s most populous country, must rein in subsidies to modernise its economy.

Bread subsidies now weigh ever heavier on the budget as supply jitters have driven up global wheat prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bread subsidies were set at nearly 45 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.9 billion), just over half of the food subsidy bill, for the fiscal year ending in June. This amounts to roughly 1.8% of overall state spending.

“It is time for the 5-piaster (0.32 U.S. cent) loaf to increase in price,” Sisi said during televised remarks at the opening of a food production plant on Tuesday, referring to a round 90-gram loaf known as ‘eish baladi’.

Sisi said he hoped the news would not be poorly received and that the government was not planning a big increase. “It’s incredible to sell 20 loaves for the price of a cigarette.”

The government has already pared back subsidies on electricity and fuel, ushering in annual increases in their price since 2016 as part of market reforms linked to financing from the International Monetary Fund.

Egyptian governments have long exercised caution when it comes to the price of bread, which in Egyptian colloquial speech derives its name from the Arabic word for ‘life’.

An attempt in 1977 by then-President Anwar Sadat to increase bread prices set off deadly riots across Egypt that did not subside until the decision was rescinded.

PRICE ‘NOT SACROSANCT’

Sisi’s government has been gradually laying the ground for change, however, notably by rolling out cash transfer programmes that better channel state subsidies to the most needy.

“There’s been a long softening-up process for this step, including the reductions in the weight of the loaf from 130g to 110g and then to 90g last August,” said David Butter, an analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at Chatham House.

“So the message that the 5p loaf is not sacrosanct has been out there for some time.”

Some calculations suggest that simply doubling the price to 10 piasters could save up to 4 billion pounds a year, he said.

Hassan Mohammadi, head of the Bakeries Division at the Grain Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, said the decision was overdue. “People eat the front and leave the back, and they use it as fodder for birds and livestock,” he said, suggesting a 100g loaf should be sold at 10 piasters.

He also suggested a 140-gram loaf should be reintroduced and sold at 20 piasters.

What this means for the poor - for whom the state-subsidised loaf, accompanied by whatever else they can afford, represents a meal - is the heart of the matter for Sheikh Ibrahim Radwan, a preacher in a mosque in the Nile Delta city of Kafr El-Sheikh north of Cairo.

“Mr. President, the poor man gets anything simple (to eat) with subsidised bread. We cannot dispense with that or afford any increase in the cost,” Radwan said, addressing Sisi. ($1 = 15.7125 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Yousef Saba in Cairo; Additional reporting by Ahmed Mansour in Kafr El-Sheikh; Editing by Tom Perry and Mark Heinrich)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Sadat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Wheat Bread#Widows And Orphans#Egyptians#Arabic#The Bakeries Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Egypt's Sisi Calls for First Bread Price Rise in Decades

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said it was time to increase the price of the country's subsidised bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then president Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots. Sisi on Tuesday did not specify...
Middle EastAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Egypt's Sisi calls for price hike on subsidised bread

CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday said it is time to increase the price of the country's subsidised bread for the first time in decades. Sisi did not propose an amount for any potential increase, but any change to the food support system in...
Middle Eastkdow.biz

Egypt president vows to increase price of subsidized bread

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has vowed to raise the price of government-subsidized bread. It would be the latest in a series of austerity measures taken by his government in recent years to overhaul the country’s economy. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi offered no further details on the amount or timing...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

World will watch as Egypt's El-Sisi raises price of subsidized bread

It is time to increase the price of Egypt's subsidized bread, according to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, revisiting this issue for the first time since 1977. "Bread" was the first word in the signature slogan chanted during the 2011 uprising, which unseated former president Hosni Mubarak. Bread is currently sold...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bush administration hid truth regarding how close Taliban came to killing Cheney, new book reveals

A US army officer who was stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in 2007 says that Taliban insurgents learned of a secret visit to the base by then-Vice President Dick Cheney and attempted to assassinate him.The incident, first reported as an attack on the base in February of that year, occurred while Mr Cheney was visiting service members at the former US stronghold. At the time, military officials insisted that there was no possibility that Taliban militants had truly known of the vice president’s whereabouts, and suggested that the attack was random.“The Taliban’s claims that they were going after the vice...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, commented on the attack. The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,...
Industry985theriver.com

EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines

(Reuters) – Europe’s drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had started looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases. The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pakistan hikes price of regasified LNG

Local media reports say Pakistan will import 12 LNG cargoes in August. Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of regasified LNG for customers of gas companies Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and Sui Southern Gas Company for August, according to local media reports published on August 3.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Pak government hikes oil prices for second time

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 1(ANI): The Pakistan government on Sunday increased the oil prices once again. Petrol price rose by Rs 1.71 per litre, pushing the total price to Rs 119.80 per litre. The decision was made as per the recommendation from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Aramco scouting for more deals to offer to investors

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday after the oil giant in June closed a $12.4 billion deal for its crude pipeline network. "We are looking at the potential...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Iran's CBI announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate

Aug. 9—Iranian banks sold $195 million worth of various currency to importers in Iran at the NIMA exchange rate (the exchange rate created for exporters to sell a portion of their export earnings to banks) today on Aug. 9, Trend reports citing Central Bank of Iran. According to the report,...
Economyswfinstitute.org

Expert Group to Assess Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Active Management

Norway’s Ministry of Finance has overall responsibility for the management of Norway Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). Norges Bank is responsible for the operational implementation of fund management, within a mandate set by the Ministry. Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which is part of Norges Bank, manages the assets of GPFG.

Comments / 0

Community Policy