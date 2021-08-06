See downtown Corpus Christi come alive at the Art Walk Block Party

If you're looking for some weekend plans look no further! Here's a breakdown of what's happening in the Coastal Bend.

Bay Jammin Cinema Series will feature the Lion King 2019 version, at Cole Park Amphitheater on Friday. The movie will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. So take your chairs, blankets, and snacks for a night of family fun under the stars.

The Art Walk block party is back in downtown Corpus Christi from 5:30 p.m to 9:00 p.m. Friday. You can find the block party on Lomax Street and Peoples Street with local vendors, music, and special events. Organizers ask you to wear a mask if you attend.

If you want to catch some live music, the Spazmatics return for another night of all your favorite 80s and new-wave hits at Brewster Street Ice House-Downtown at 9 p.m. Friday. General admission tickets are $15. To get yours click here.

The ultimate tribute to Foreigner featuring Double Vision is also happening at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown on Saturday. General Admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the doors the day of the concert. The doors open at 8:00 p.m with the show beginning at 9:00 p.m. To get yours click here.

Looking to do some vintage shopping? the Rock n Roll Flea Market is back at the House of Rock! From vinyl, posters, concert t-shirts to vendors, they'll have it all. The best part is it's free to get in! You can catch the market from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.