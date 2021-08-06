Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

German officials investigated for homicide over slow flood response

By Paul Carrel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r60bW_0bJih5mI00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two officials in Germany are under investigation for suspected negligent homicide over slow evacuations during floods that killed 141 people in their state, authorities said on Friday.

The western Rhineland-Palatinate state took the brunt of Germany’s most lethal floods in six decades that killed more than 170 people, cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and left a repair bill of more than 6 billion euros ($7 billion).

The state’s Office of Criminal Investigation said initial work by the public prosecutor’s office in the city of Koblenz indicated that evacuations had been delayed and two officials in the western district of Ahrweiler were being investigated.

The pair, who were not named, were suspected of negligent homicide and bodily harm due to negligence, the office’s statement added. Documents and data from the Ahrweiler crisis team and personal communication tools were taken for analysis.

The floods have shaken up German politics ahead of a national election in September, raising uncomfortable questions about why Europe’s largest economy was caught flat-footed and how to prepare for the impact of global warming.

Two thirds of Germans believe that federal and regional policymakers should have done more to protect communities, a survey for German newspaper Bild showed late last month.

“At present there is only an initial suspicion, which is naturally based on a state of knowledge that is fraught with uncertainties and gaps,” the Office of Criminal Investigation said in its statement about the prosecutor’s inquiry.

The Ahrweiler district administrative office was not immediately available for comment. As well as the death toll, more than 700 people were injured by the floods in Rhineland-Palatinate.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics#Germans#Bild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Germany
Related
Union County, NJucnj.org

Linden homicide under investigation

A homicide that took place in Linden yesterday is under investigation, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart jointly announced Saturday. The deceased victim has been identified as 35-year-old Carlo Dauphinof Linden. Linden Police Department patrol units responded to 1400 block of Union Street shortly...
Holyoke, MAwesternmassnews.com

Police investigating weekend homicide in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Holyoke. The Hampden District Attorney's office said that on Sunday night, Holyoke Police were called to the area of Walnut Street for a reported shooting. When emergency crews arrived, they found 25-year-old Miguel Sanchez of Holyoke suffering from an apparent...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Belgium opens manslaughter investigation over flood deaths

A Belgian judge has opened an investigation for possible manslaughter over floods there that claimed 38 lives, the prosecutors office in the city of Liege announced. The investigating magistrate has the task of identifying who might be responsible for “involuntary homicide by lack of foresight or precaution” the prosecutors office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

German Prosecutors Launch Probe Over Deadly Floods

German prosecutors said Friday they have launched an investigation against the district chief of the flood-hit region of Ahrweiler for negligence as warnings were made belatedly, resulting in the deaths of dozens of residents. Some 189 people lost their lives in severe floods that pummelled western Germany in mid-July, raising...
Nacogdoches, TXKTRE

Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police in Nacogdoches are investigating a homicide that took place overnight that left three others in serious condition. Police say four men were shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Dolph street, near Brooks Quinn Jones Elementary school. Each person was taken to the hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead -- the others are now in serious condition.
Weathermarketresearchtelecast.com

The Koblenz Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation into negligence in the floods in Germany

Three weeks after the floods that caused serious material damage and human losses, the Koblenz Public Prosecutor’s Office, in central Germany, opened an investigation on Friday for “negligent homicide” against the head of the Ahrweiler district, Jürgen Pföhler (CDU ), which was the most affected area in the State of Rhineland-Palatinate, where 141 people died, 766 were injured and 16 people are still missing.
Law EnforcementPosted by
NBC News

3 DC officers under investigation over video showing police punching a man

Three D.C. police officers are under investigation after a video posted on social media showed police punching a man. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the department is aware of the video and the officers had their police powers revoked pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations. The officers also will not have contact with the public, the chief said at a press conference on Monday.
Vero Beach, FLcw34.com

Authorities investigating homicide in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in South Vero Beach Sunday evening. Sheriff Eric Flowers released a video statement, saying deputies responded to the area of 5th Street SW near 43rd Avenue SW after someone called 911 for a "man down" situation.
Hopkinsville, KYwhvoradio.com

Double Homicide Investigation In Hopkinsville

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double homicide that was reported on Peach Street Saturday morning. According to department spokesman Chris Miller deputies responded to a call concerning shots fired on Peach Street shortly before 8:00 Saturday morning. When deputies responded they discovered the bodies of two deceased victims in a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
EuropePosted by
The Associated Press

Germany arrests alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has arrested a British citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.
Fresno, CAcrimevoice.com

ARREST IN THE BREANA GOMEZ HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Originally published as a Fresno Police Department Facebook post – On Sunday, January 3, 2021, just after 1:00 am, officers from the Northeast Policing District responded to Maple Avenue just south of Shaw regarding two shooting victims. Officers arrived and located a 14-year-old female juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Both juveniles were transported to local hospitals.
Sheffield, ALTimes Daily

Sheffield police investigating an apparent homicide

SHEFFIELD — Police Chief Ricky Terry said investigators are probing an apparent homicide that happened Saturday morning. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Buncombe County, NCmy40.tv

Third suspect in Candler homicide investigation taken into custody

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A third suspect has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Candler man, Buncombe County authorities confirm. 18-year-old James Edward Benson Jr. was arrested at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Joshua Silvers, officials tell News 13.
Public SafetyLassen County News

Feds dangerously slow fire response

Editors note: This op-ed originally appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday, July 26, 2021 and is reprinted here with the author’s permission. On July 4, lightning struck a tree in the U.S. Forest Service’s Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest near Tamarack Lake, southwest of the Alpine County town of Markleeville. The next day, authorities announced the fire, named Tamarack, was being monitored along with one other fire in the area. Five days later, on July 10, the Forest Service indicated it made the “tactical management decision not to insert fire crews to fight the fire due to safety concerns.”
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Public help sought in Decatur homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police want public assistance in solving the July homicide of Shomari Page. At about 1:45 a.m. on July 11, Decatur police responded to West Main Street and North Edward Street for a report of a shooting. They found a red Dodge Challenger stopped in the intersection with Page in the vehicle.
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Police investigate homicide in Pembroke Township

HOPKINS PARK — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the shooting death of a Pembroke Township man Tuesday night, according to Kankakee County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ken McCabe. Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender identified the victim as 21-year-old Deric Wren III, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy