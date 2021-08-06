Hall of Fame journey for Rams’ Isaac Bruce started with a few experiences in L.A.

Former Rams standout Isaac Bruce was just enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. And that introduces another question: Is Torry Holt Hall of Fame worthy?. In 2021, Holt was named as one of 15 finalists but wound up missing the cut as one of the inductees. In fact, that was Holt's second time being a finalist, meaning he might be on the brink of eventually getting in.