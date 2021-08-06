Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hall of Fame journey for Rams’ Isaac Bruce started with a few experiences in L.A.

By Gary Klein Los Angeles Times
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistically, it was only a blip. During his rookie NFL season, Isaac Bruce caught 21 passes for the Los Angeles Rams. Bruce would go on to catch more than 1,000 passes during a 16-year career mainly spent starring for the Rams in St. Louis. But the city of Los Angeles played a pivotal role in Bruce’s development into one of the league’s top receivers and an offense known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Hester
Person
Torry Holt
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Super Bowl Xxxiv#Warner#Purdue#West Los Angeles College#Santa Monica City College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Will Former Rams WR Torry Holt be Canton Bound in 2022?

Former Rams standout Isaac Bruce was just enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. And that introduces another question: Is Torry Holt Hall of Fame worthy?. In 2021, Holt was named as one of 15 finalists but wound up missing the cut as one of the inductees. In fact, that was Holt's second time being a finalist, meaning he might be on the brink of eventually getting in.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Watch: Top 25 Plays of Isaac Bruce's Career

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce reached certain milestones on a football field that very few pass-catchers have accomplished. Bruce retired as the Rams' all-time leader in catches and receiving yards. He recorded 12 seasons in which he hauled in 50 or more catches and posted eight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Looking back at Isaac Bruce and the greatest players of the Greatest Show on Turf

This weekend, Isaac Bruce will become the fourth member of the St. Louis Rams' high-scoring offense to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, following running back Marshall Faulk (2011), left tackle Orlando Pace (2016) and quarterback Kurt Warner (2017). We back look at the greatest players at...
NFLi70sports.com

Isaac Bruce, Jimbo Covert both to be inducted in the Football Hall of Fame this weekend

(Undated) — Isaac Bruce is finally entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former St. Louis Ram receiver will be inducted tomorrow in Canton, Ohio as a member of the centennial class of 2020. Last year’s induction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-time Pro-Bowler was the leading wide receiver of “The Greatest Show on Turf”. Bruce helped the 1999 St. Louis Rams win the Super Bowl.
NFLallfans.co

Canton-bound Isaac Bruce is a Hall of Famer both on and off the field

With enshrinement for the Pro Football Hall of Fame set for this weekend, the classes of 2020 and 2021 will finally enter the hallowed walls of Canton’s gridiron mecca. The headliner for both classes will clearly be quarterback Peyton Manning, but one former Ram deserves his time in the spotlight just as much.
NFLYardbarker

Pro Football Hall of Fame Profile: WR Isaac Bruce

A vital part in the "Greatest Show on Turf," Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame career consists of 14 seasons with the Rams, including an essential part in the team's only Super Bowl victory. Known for his detailed route-running and immense professionalism, Bruce ranks 13th all-time in receptions and fifth in...
NFLsportsmediapass.com

WR Isaac Bruce Talks About HOF Induction

The 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee wide receiver, Isaac Bruce, talked to the media about his recent induction. Bruce played 13 seasons with the St. Louis Rams and 2 years with the San Francisco 49ers. Bruce ended his 13-year career with 91 touchdowns, 15,208 yards, and a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.
NFLallfans.co

Rams Legend Isaac Bruce’s Next Dream: Own an NFL Team

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was just enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. He said many ‘thank yous’ throughout his induction speech, while also showing immense gratitude for the city of St. Louis, where he called home for 13 NFL seasons. According to Jim...
NFLUSA Today

Watch: Isaac Bruce gets his gold Hall of Fame jacket

Isaac Bruce will take part in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony on Saturday night as the Class of 2020 is officially inducted in Canton. The Rams legend waited a while to receive this honor, including an extra year due to the pandemic last year. On Friday night,...
NFLKMOV

Rams legend Isaac Bruce finally receives well-deserved honors in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — When you are a wide receiver contemporary of Jerry Rice, measuring up can be difficult. Almost impossible. Isaac Bruce was the closest thing to Rice, considered the greatest pass catcher in NFL history. Bruce was so good he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 16-year career, 14 with the Rams and two with the 49ers.
NFLSt. Louis American

Bruce, there it is! Former St. Louis Rams receiver enters Hall of Fame

The St. Louis Rams first game in 1995 after departing Los Angeles was at Green Bay. They beat the Packers. 17-14. A thin, talented second-year player blocked the first punt in St. Louis Rams history and, on the ensuing drive, caught its first touchdown pass. It was Isaac Bruce. During...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy