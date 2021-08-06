Cancel
blooloop V-Expo 2021 | Celebrating innovation | Save the date

blooloop.com
 6 days ago

Now in its second year, blooloop V-Expo is a high-level, content-driven online event delivered by industry leaders. It brings together professionals in the visitor attractions industry to network and learn from each other. blooloop V-Expo is the place to find out what’s new in the industry. Save the date! blooloop...

blooloop.com

Tessitura celebrates success of virtual conference

Tessitura, a nonprofit technology company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organisations thrive, recently held a virtual edition of its Tessitura Learning & Community Conference (TLCC), from 2 – 6 August 2021. The company is on a mission to help organisations reach their goals with features like timed admission, contactless...
Entertainmentblooloop.com

Red Raion announces partnership with Leolandia

Red Raion, the CGI studio specialized in media-based attractions, has announced a partnership with Italy’s number one theme park, Leolandia. The studio has produced the digital content for the park’s new museum attraction, inside a new area for children and families. Inside the themed area, younger visitors and their families...
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Cloward H2O recognised in Aquatics International’s Dream Designs awards 2021

Cloward H2O, an expert in aquatic design, has announced that two of its recent projects have been named in this year’s Dream Designs awards by Aquatics International. The company was the aquatic designer/consultant for Tidal Cove Waterpark in Aventura, Florida, and the architect & aquatic designer/consultant for HyTides Waterpark at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, in Indian Wells, California.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Innovative Tech Solution ‘Sparks’ Alternate Ways to Celebrate Independence Day in Irving

Thousands of patriots enjoyed Irving’s Independence Day Celebration and fireworks show from the comfort of their electronic devices this year thanks to cutting-edge technology and a solid partnership between the city and Verizon Public Sector. For those celebrating at home or from an alternate viewing location, livestream options were made available in addition to the in-person event celebration at Levy Event Plaza July 4. The technology deployed for the city’s July 4 event is the first successful implementation of on-site broadband connectivity for public livestreams.
Facebookmeetingstoday.com

Join the Celebration of Life for Meetings Innovator Elizabeth Glau

Many in the meetings and events world will gather online Sunday, August 15 to celebrate the life of Elizabeth Glau, a digital meetings and social media events pioneer and advocate for industry ethics via her Event Integrity Facebook group. “Being a longtime industry colleague and friend of Elizabeth, it is...
BusinessRadio Online

Skyview Reveals Promotions in Business Development Unit

Skyview Networks has announced promotions within its business development department, elevating Sam Zelasko to Senior Director, Business Development; Aaron Mellis to Executive Director, Business Services and production and digital specialist Matt Sammon to Manager, Business Development and Strategy. Additionally, Vice President, Business Operations Ryan Ballard will now collectively oversee the company's software development, IT, operations and business services.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Innovation Driven Digital Transformation

Sanjay Jupudi and Prasanna Singaraju, founders of Qentelli, knew there had to be a better way to transform businesses digitally and strategically. They became bogged down by the fact that investors controlled top-line focused management that killed innovation in pursuit of revenue targets. They had both worked in technology for most of their careers and were ready for their next challenge. In 2015, over a few drinks at a Dallas bar, they came up with what would be the ideal scenario for their careers—and potential customers. “We wanted to build a company that was focused on profit with a purpose,” says Singaraju. They came up with the name Qentelli based on a combination of quality, intelligence, and engineering and secured the domain name that night–just in case their idea panned out. After investing their life savings, officing from a dining room table, and not taking a paycheck for the first year, Qentelli was formed. In less than 6 years, Qentelli has grown manifold – even growing in 2020 – with more than 450 employees. It’s on target to double again this year and is primed for a valuation at more than U.S. $100 million. Qentelli will expand to new markets soon and is on the verge of launching two new AI platforms to help companies with digital transformation. While Qentelli continues to grow organically, the founders’ goal is to pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
SoftwareCMSWire

A Look at the Top 5 Marketing Automation Software by Market Share

Marketing automation software industry is constantly evolving, as new contenders try to capture a slice of the market and gain traction with customers. As more options enter an already crowded marketplace, its becoming harder for marketers to choose one platform over another. With so many variables at play when selecting...
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Save the date for the Volunteer Fair

CHESTERTOWN — A Kent County Volunteer Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 adjacent to the Chestertown Farmers Market on High Street in the vicinity of the Garfield Theater. An impressive number of local nonprofit service groups meet countless health, educational, social and cultural...
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Exegy, a Predictive Trading Signals and Hardware Acceleration Tech Provider, Appoints Craig Schachter As Chief Revenue Officer

a provider of low-latency market data and execution services, predictive trading signals, as well as hardware-acceleration tech, reveals that they’ve appointed Craig Schachter to serve as the firm’s Chief Revenue Officer. In this key leadership role, Schachter will be tasked with setting and leading the company’s global international market...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Berkley announces condominium insurance partnership

NAPERVILLE -- Berkley Program Specialists Wednesday announced a new partnership with the Condominium Insurance Specialists of America to improve insurance protection for condominiums and homeowner associations. Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley company, is an insurance operation dedicated to the program business, providing program administrators with underwriting authority, as well as...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Urbn Leaf CEO Ed Schmults Bolsters Leadership Team Focusing on Creating Unmatched Experience in Cannabis Retail

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbn Leaf, California's premier cannabis retailer led by CEO Ed Schmults, announces a bolstered leadership team accelerating the underlying business, sharpening consumer experiences, and positioning the company for future growth. Schmults, a seasoned executive with three decades of experience leading world class brands,...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Save the dates: EDX to embark on USA Summer Tour

EDX is embarking on a series of mini-tours in North America to end summer 2021 with 12 shows taking place throughout August and September. The Swiss house maestro will make stops at clubs and festivals in cities such as New York, Tampa, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, while also performing at Marquee in Las Vegas.
Worldblooloop.com

Floriade Expo 2022: introducing the greenest day out

On 14 April 2022 Floriade, the International Horticultural Exhibition, will open its doors in Almere in the Netherlands, welcoming visitors from around the world for the ‘greenest day out’. Blooloop spoke to Hans Bakker, CEO of Floriade Expo 2022, to find out more about this unique, six-month-long event. Bakker initially...
Softwareblooloop.com

Smeetz doubles customer portfolio in home country during COVID-19

Smeetz, a provider of smart all-in-one ticketing software for leisure and cultural attractions, has announced that it reached a big milestone during the global pandemic, having welcomed several new clients on board and doubling its customer base in the UK. The company, which was founded in 2017, offers an all-in-one...
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Genting SkyWorlds theme park unveils lands, rides and attractions

Genting SkyWorlds, an outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting (RWG), will boast nine themed lands inspired by original intellectual properties (IP) as well as 20th Century Studios brands. These include Ice Age, Rio, Epic, Robots, Night at the Museum, Independence Day and Planet of the Apes. The visitor experience...
Denver, COcommercialintegrator.com

PSA TEC 2022 Opens Call For Presentations

PSA and USAV, the world’s largest consortium of professional systems integrators, has opened the call for presentations for PSA TEC 2022. TEC education will be offered May 16 – 19, 2022, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver in Denver, Colorado. Potential speakers can submit proposals until Aug. 30, 2021. “PSA TEC...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Centric Bank

Centric Bank, a community bank with both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, specializes in offering personalized advice to help clients improve cash flow for their businesses, secure financing for specific purchases, or simply enjoy peace of mind. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Centric Bank is routinely ranked among the fastest-growing companies in central Pennsylvania and as one of the best places to work in the state.
Sumter, SCItem

Wenzel of Creech Roddey Watson recognized for customer service

Kelly Wenzel, of Creech Roddey Watson Insurance in Sumter, has been named the 2021 Outstanding Customer Service Representative of the Year. This award is the highest honor in the state for insurance customer service reps who have distinguished themselves through contributions to their industry. Kelly will be recognized this October...

