Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

South African trial shows J&J vaccine effective against delta variant

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flhbn_0bJifNMr00

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is effective at preventing severe disease among those infected with the delta variant, according to a large-scale trial in South Africa.

The trial, which involved nearly 480,000 health care workers in the country, is the first instance of significant evidence that the J&J shot works against the highly contagious variant, trial co-lead Glenda Gray said.

The vaccine proved to be 71 percent effective against hospitalization and up to 96 percent effective against death, Gray said.

The news from South Africa's trial comes after a study in July found that the J&J vaccine may be less effective in batting coronavirus variants than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The results found Pfizer and Moderna's shots to be 94-95 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, and J&J's to be 66.9 percent effective.

J&J announced in March that they would provide the African Union with up to 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses after the African Union had struggled to acquire enough vaccines for its member countries compared to wealthier nations like the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The single-shot vaccine also provided an advantage for a continent trying to inoculate 1 billion widely dispersed people, Bloomberg noted.

The company temporarily paused the vaccine's distribution in the U.S. in April after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement calling for a temporary halt of the vaccine, following the discovery of a rare blood clot risk. South Africa also temporarily suspended the vaccine shortly after the FDA and CDC's statement.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Covid 19 Vaccine#South African#J J#The African Union#Bloomberg#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
Industryaudacy.com

New possible side effect of Johnson & Johnson vaccine discovered

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The FDA is preparing to add a warning to the vaccine in light of the new findings. But this side effect was not entirely unexpected. Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response that causes paralyzation and can be very serious if not treated, has been linked to vaccinations before.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?

Australia’s medical regulator has provisionally approved another COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna, for use in Australia. One million doses of Moderna are due in the second half of September and three million doses a month will begin to arrive from October. Read more: Australia's vaccines boosted with provisional approval for Moderna Like Pfizer, Moderna is an mRNA vaccine. So how does it work, and what are the similarities and differences with Pfizer? Remind me, how do mRNA vaccines work? mRNA is...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines face new safety probe in Europe over possible link to skin condition, 2 kidney disorders

Compared to the problems encountered by makers of adenovirus COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a relative cakewalk for the overwhelmingly successful mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But on Wednesday, Europe’s drug regulator revealed that it is investigating a possible link between mRNA vaccines and new conditions reported by a...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Can I get the Delta variant if I already had COVID-19?

The Delta variant now accounts for over 93% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, and some who tested positive the original strain of the coronavirus are wondering whether they can still get the Delta strain. Studies have shown that reinfection is rare — but not impossible — due...

Comments / 1

Community Policy