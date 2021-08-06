Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP Congressman Suing Pelosi Over Mask Rule Contracts COVID

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina is one of three Republican lawmakers who filed a lawsuit last week against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the mask mandate in the House of Representatives. He has now tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman tweeted. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild.”

slate.com

Comments / 38

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Higgins
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ralph Norman
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Thomas Massie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gop#Covid#House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsCNN

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

(CNN) — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Four Senate Republican holdouts don’t join pledge to oppose hiking the federal debt ceiling

Nearly all Senate Republicans are pledging to oppose extending the federal debt ceiling as Democrats race to enact a $3.5 trillion party line spending package. Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican and a deficit hawk, secured the support, including himself, of 46 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans for the pledge, according to a letter being circulated throughout the Senate.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Where did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee land on the bipartisan infrastructure bill vote?

The Senate easily passed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Tuesday with Utah’s two Republican senators voting on opposite sides as expected. The bipartisan plan to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges now goes to the House, where Democratic leaders’ intend to tie it to a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill through the budget reconciliation process later this year.
Minot, NDGrand Forks Herald

Port: North Dakota's senators are standing up to Donald Trump and Fox News

MINOT, N.D. — When news broke that North Dakota's two Republican U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, would be among those voting to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill, my phone lit up with exhortations from conservatives activists and groups asking me to be critical of that decision. My response...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The 19 GOP senators who voted for the $1T infrastructure bill

Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), voted with all Democrats on Tuesday to pass a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill still needs to pass the House, but gives President Biden a big win. Several GOP senators, led by Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), negotiated the deal, helping it pick up Republican support.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind to retire, damaging Democratic hopes of controlling House in 2022

Democratic Congressman Ron Kind will not seek re-election after 25 years in the House, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' chances of maintaining control in 2022. Kind, who represents Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district, will retire at the end of his term according to top Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who addressed the reports of his retirement in a statement wishing him "all the best." The 3rd is a swing district.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

'Killing The People In His State': Ex-RNC Chair Demolishes Ron Desantis's Handling Of Florida COVID Surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted on MSNBC on Monday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "Over the weekend, Florida didn't merely break its single-day COVID-19 case record — the state shattered it, according to numbers reported by the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention Monday," the Miami Herald reports. "The CDC halved the weekend data sent by the state of Florida, 56,633 new cases, and put 28,316 new cases Saturday and 28,317 new cases Sunday. Either number blasts the state past the previous high of 23,903 established on Friday by 18.5%."

Comments / 38

Community Policy