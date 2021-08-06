GOP Congressman Suing Pelosi Over Mask Rule Contracts COVID
Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina is one of three Republican lawmakers who filed a lawsuit last week against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the mask mandate in the House of Representatives. He has now tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman tweeted. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild.”slate.com
