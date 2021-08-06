Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oklahoma

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Love County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Garvin County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ellis County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Beckham County

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oklahoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 39,790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Creek County

Canva

#43. Roger Mills County

Canva

#42. Dewey County

Canva

#41. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pottawatomie County

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pawnee County

Canva

#38. Nowata County

Canva

#37. Cotton County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stephens County

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Murray County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bryan County

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Caddo County

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#31. Comanche County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tillman County

Canva

#29. Greer County

Canva

#28. Osage County

Canva

#27. Marshall County

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mayes County

Canva

#24. Pittsburg County

Canva

#23. Kay County

Canva

#22. Craig County

Canva

#21. Muskogee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Canva

#20. Ottawa County

Canva

#19. Hughes County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atoka County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Haskell County

Canva

#16. Okmulgee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kiowa County

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Le Flore County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Seminole County

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Delaware County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sequoyah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coal County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Okfuskee County

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McCurtain County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pushmataha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Johnston County

Canva

#4. Latimer County

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adair County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. McIntosh County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

