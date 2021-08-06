Cancel
Oklahoma State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oklahoma

By Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTUsP_0bJieakp00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oklahoma

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoQ46_0bJieakp00
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Love County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpjPq_0bJieakp00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Garvin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLWq9_0bJieakp00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ellis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3RkK_0bJieakp00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Beckham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Or1w_0bJieakp00
Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oklahoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 39,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQB6Q_0bJieakp00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esEpx_0bJieakp00
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Creek County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdncf_0bJieakp00
Canva

#43. Roger Mills County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h07DY_0bJieakp00
Canva

#42. Dewey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW4TO_0bJieakp00
Canva

#41. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK2zq_0bJieakp00
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pottawatomie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DOHp_0bJieakp00
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pawnee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJz8Q_0bJieakp00
Canva

#38. Nowata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFRf6_0bJieakp00
Canva

#37. Cotton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPaHD_0bJieakp00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaNtS_0bJieakp00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stephens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtTFK_0bJieakp00
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Murray County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaP4n_0bJieakp00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bryan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaWyW_0bJieakp00
Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Caddo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2hkR_0bJieakp00
RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#31. Comanche County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20c7B5_0bJieakp00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tillman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086xoU_0bJieakp00
Canva

#29. Greer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AAUN_0bJieakp00
Canva

#28. Osage County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rwkmc_0bJieakp00
Canva

#27. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttn42_0bJieakp00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXVeR_0bJieakp00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mayes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNWc6_0bJieakp00
Canva

#24. Pittsburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6KIb_0bJieakp00
Canva

#23. Kay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZFTx_0bJieakp00
Canva

#22. Craig County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPPr4_0bJieakp00
Canva

#21. Muskogee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR21k_0bJieakp00
Canva

#20. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TPMk_0bJieakp00
Canva

#19. Hughes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rl0h_0bJieakp00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atoka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kC8la_0bJieakp00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Haskell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6CIY_0bJieakp00
Canva

#16. Okmulgee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWgIF_0bJieakp00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kiowa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P49Lt_0bJieakp00
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Le Flore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06V6ZQ_0bJieakp00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Seminole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kz7Io_0bJieakp00
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im9XO_0bJieakp00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sequoyah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlzPQ_0bJieakp00
Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coal County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrjT7_0bJieakp00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXdLK_0bJieakp00
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Okfuskee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG1Kx_0bJieakp00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McCurtain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmjIQ_0bJieakp00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pushmataha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im2Mu_0bJieakp00
Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Johnston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0nmL_0bJieakp00
Canva

#4. Latimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UfJW_0bJieakp00
Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfnov_0bJieakp00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

