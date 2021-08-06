Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oregon

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#36. Hood River County

#35. Washington County

#34. Clackamas County

#33. Benton County

#32. Clatsop County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 13,740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

#31. Multnomah County

#30. Deschutes County

#29. Polk County

#28. Gilliam County

#27. Yamhill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 20,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

#26. Marion County

#25. Columbia County

#24. Wasco County

#23. Morrow County

#22. Linn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 12,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

#21. Harney County

#20. Lane County

#19. Union County

#18. Jackson County

#17. Curry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 12,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

#16. Umatilla County

#15. Tillamook County

#14. Sherman County

#13. Baker County

#12. Malheur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

#11. Jefferson County

#10. Wallowa County

#9. Wheeler County

#8. Douglas County

#7. Crook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

#6. Lincoln County

#5. Lake County

#4. Josephine County

#3. Coos County

#2. Klamath County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

#1. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%