Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Carolina

By Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQpeZ_0bJieX3W00
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Carolina

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Carolina with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chnF1_0bJieX3W00
JNix // Shutterstock

#50. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kN3U_0bJieX3W00
RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#49. McDowell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZlUy_0bJieX3W00
George Dukin // Shutterstock

#48. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmrog_0bJieX3W00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rowan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPWm6_0bJieX3W00
Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Perquimans County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeD4n_0bJieX3W00
Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Transylvania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkINx_0bJieX3W00
Canva

#44. Craven County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le3F7_0bJieX3W00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rockingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUyqo_0bJieX3W00
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Nash County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A1z9_0bJieX3W00
Canva

#41. Pasquotank County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Hbb_0bJieX3W00
Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLBxN_0bJieX3W00
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#39. Pitt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRsV9_0bJieX3W00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Swain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lM8n2_0bJieX3W00
James R Poston // Shutterstock

#37. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3u8n_0bJieX3W00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wilkes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXhpQ_0bJieX3W00
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#35. Graham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w6tY_0bJieX3W00
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sampson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wU5g_0bJieX3W00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gates County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWMiu_0bJieX3W00
CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hoke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DmD6_0bJieX3W00
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chowan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C64qT_0bJieX3W00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#30. Rutherford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ltky_0bJieX3W00
OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cleveland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBrg0_0bJieX3W00
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#28. Beaufort County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpD5d_0bJieX3W00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Duplin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GH86x_0bJieX3W00
Canva

#26. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXILP_0bJieX3W00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KOAQ_0bJieX3W00
NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Caswell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqtpY_0bJieX3W00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Person County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N64Dh_0bJieX3W00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Txp9_0bJieX3W00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSE1i_0bJieX3W00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wilson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuVQU_0bJieX3W00
ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bladen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pySI_0bJieX3W00
Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIT9c_0bJieX3W00
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpGUp_0bJieX3W00
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Columbus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oldA4_0bJieX3W00
Canva

#15. Alleghany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsOI4_0bJieX3W00
KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Vance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6oGg_0bJieX3W00
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Robeson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OgOP_0bJieX3W00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jones County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HOsu_0bJieX3W00
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hertford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENm7I_0bJieX3W00
Canva

#10. Hyde County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCj4b_0bJieX3W00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lenoir County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggqPi_0bJieX3W00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Richmond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdC0e_0bJieX3W00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Halifax County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ZzW_0bJieX3W00
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Edgecombe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HULaN_0bJieX3W00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Northampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jxFg_0bJieX3W00
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bertie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YlcJ_0bJieX3W00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scotland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jOJR_0bJieX3W00
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyrrell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

