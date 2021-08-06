Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Weeknd needs an oxygen mask in new music video for 'Take My Breath'

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJBrU_0bJieSdt00
The Weeknd has released a new music video for his latest track, "Take My Breath." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is relying on the use of an oxygen mask in the music video for his latest track, "Take My Breath."

The singer has fun inside of a unique dance club where everyone is using oxygen masks in the clip released on Friday.

The Weeknd dances with a woman, who later uses her hair to choke the hitmaker.

The music video was directed by Cliqua and has an epilepsy warning because of strobe lights.

"Take My Breath" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and Tidal.

The Weeknd previously teased "Take My Breath" by releasing a nearly two-minute video featuring CGI graphics that depicted a the sun rising above the horizon.

The Weeknd last released the album After Hours in March 2020. The release featured the singles "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears."

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Amazon Music#Youtube Music#Oxygen Mask#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceNew York Post

Tinashe drops sexy music video for new single ‘Bouncin’

Trampoline choreography might be the latest thing to beat. Tinashe caused a social media commotion when she dropped a suggestive, sexy music video for her latest single, “Bouncin’,” on Wednesday. “I been sendin’ dirty pics/Hope they make it to the Cloud,” Tinashe sings in the hot video, although the lurid...
Beauty & Fashionearmilk.com

Bee-B shows "Confidence" in new music video

Emerging singer-songwriter Bee-B (Brittany Chikyra Barber) taps into the spirit of the legendary rapper and producer duo of Missy Elliot and Timbaland on her new release titled "Confidence." The track sees her working with producers Harmony “H Money “ Samuels and Edgar "JV" Etienne who flip Missy's classic track "She's A Bitch" into something new for 2021. They employ the same low tone bassline, iconic stabs with some added features like sizzling synths and punchy drum grooves to match Bee-B's smooth flow and empowering lyrics that dwell on positive affirmation. Bee-B also got the approval of both Timbaland and Missy who gave her their blessing and the rest is history as the saying goes.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

The Weeknd’s ‘Take My Breath’ May Be Inspired by Another Song—& It’s by His Ex Selena Gomez

Ever since he announced his new single, fans began wondering if The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” lyrics had any connection to his ex, Selena Gomez. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that the award-winning singer seemed to drop hints at his former flame. But this time around, some are even convinced that the Blinding Lights star has based his new song on a track by Selena herself. For those already familiar with Selena’s music, the connection actually makes plenty of sense: In 2020, the Rare songstress released a track called “Souvenir” which, notably, happens to contains the lyrics, “Calling your name,...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch the Weeknd Join Ariana Grande in ‘Off the Table’ Live Video

Ariana Grande has shared a live performance video of her song “Off the Table,” featuring the Weeknd. Created for Vevo, the clip showcases the singer performing with her band on a grass-covered set, with the Weeknd joining midway through the track. The performance is part of a collection of videos Grande has made with Vevo, built around songs from her latest album, Positions. The singer previously showcased her track “POV” for the series, as well as “Safety Net,” “My Hair,” and “34 +35.” “This series of Positions performances has been such a creative dream come true for me,” Grande wrote on Instagram. She...
CelebritiesAllure

Ariana Grande's Tendril Braids Are the Star of Her "Off the Table" Music Video

It's safe to say that Ariana Grande's hairstyle of choice is always a long, sleek ponytail, but recently, it looks like she and her hairstylist Josh Liu spiced up her ‘do by taking some direction from TikTok trends. On Wednesday, July 21, the singer posted a monochromatic portrait on Instagram in which her hair is styled in the beloved TikTok-inspired '90s baby braids.
Musicmymixfm.com

The dawn is here! The Weeknd releases steamy new single “Take My Breath”

The sun finally rose of a new music era for The Weeknd on Friday, when he dropped his brand new single “Take My Breath” as well as its psychedelic music video. The Grammy winner celebrated his new release all day Thursday, teasing on billboards across the nation that “The dawn is coming…” Well, at the stroke of midnight on Friday, the message changed to “the dawn is here!”
Musiccoast1045.com

The Weeknd to release new song “Take My Breath” on Friday, August 6th

The Weeknd has officially announced that his new single “Take My Breath” will be released this Friday. The announcement was shared with an ad made in conjunction with the Tokyo Olympics, which you can view at the links here and here. Following his performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards...
MusicPosted by
Variety

The Weeknd Video for ‘Take My Breath’ Pulled From Imax Theaters Due to ‘Intense Strobe Lighting’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Weeknd’s video for his new song “Take My Breath” — which has been previewed in an Olympics ad and on social media this week — was scheduled to air in Imax theaters before “Suicide Squad” this week, but has been pulled due to epilepsy warnings regarding to the “intense strobe lighting” in the clip, a source close to the situation tells Variety. The song, the first leading up to the Weeknd’s follow-up to his blockbuster “After Hours” album, will be released on Friday at 12 a.m. ET. In an interview with Variety in May, the Weeknd dropped a hint as to what his...
Musicat40.com

The Weeknd Cannot Breathe (Literally) In Flashy Video For 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd's flashy video for his new single, "Take My Breath," has arrived. On Friday (August 6), Abel's video for his new single dropped and it sees the Canadian chart-topper hit a Matrix-like rave to meet a clubgoer who offers him puffs of her oxygen tank and then suffocates him with her lengthy locks. The Cliqua-directed clip comes with a warning for epileptics due to its intense strobing effects and was scheduled to play in IMAX theaters this weekend before the opening shows of The Suicide Squad. However, the clip was pulled as the effects appeared to be too much.
MusicEW.com

Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' remix with DaBaby pulled from streaming platforms

Another week, another DaBlow for DaBaby. A 2020 remix of Kanye West's song "Nah Nah Nah," featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz, was quietly pulled from music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora over the weekend. HotNewHipHop.com was the first to report the news. A representative...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video

July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Solar and Moonbyul are back with new music. The K-pop stars, both members of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single and music video for the song "Promise U" on Wednesday. The "Promise U" video shows Solar and Moonbyul performing together on sunny...
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

Weeekly Releases Music Video Teaser for 'Holiday Party'

Group Weeekly aims to become a "summer idol" by releasing a comeback music video teaser. The agency Play M Entertainment released the music video teaser for the title song "Holiday Party" of Weeekly's 4th mini album "Play Game: Holiday" through the group's official SNS and YouTube channel on August 2.
MusicBillboard

The Weeknd Releases Extended Version of 'Take My Breath': Listen

The Weeknd is taking our breaths away for two extra minutes on the extended version of his latest single "Take My Breath," which he released on Tuesday (Aug. 10). At the start of the month, the superstar previewed the pulsating synths of the single in a short clip that embraced his new musical era categorized as "the dawn is coming." He later shared a longer snippet of "Take My Breath" with his own vocals in a Tokyo Olympics promo before eventually putting it out on Aug. 6 via XO/Republic Records.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
MusicVulture

Listen to the Weeknd’s Sneak Peek of New Music

The Weeknd teased new music Sunday night, simultaneously announcing a new era in his music. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) told fans, “The dawn is coming.” Apparently the dawn is now, as Tesfaye tweeted, “fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT” and dropped a nearly two-minute teaser video half an hour later. The video depicts a CGI horizon at sunrise. Little pixelated snowflakes (or stars, or li’l cocaine nugs) rush past the camera as it chases the dawn. The music is synth-y and bumping. The Weeknd described it as “pbj for your ears.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy