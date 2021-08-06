Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Carolina

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Carolina with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#46. York County

#45. Greenville County

#44. Pickens County

#43. Lexington County

#42. Dorchester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

#41. Charleston County

#40. Beaufort County

#39. Berkeley County

#38. Lancaster County

#37. Spartanburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

#36. Saluda County

#35. Kershaw County

#34. Anderson County

#33. Aiken County

#32. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 12,440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

#31. Edgefield County

#30. Newberry County

#29. Oconee County

#28. Cherokee County

#27. Florence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 750- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

#26. Horry County

#25. Jasper County

#24. Abbeville County

#23. Laurens County

#22. Chester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

#21. Sumter County

#20. Calhoun County

#19. Hampton County

#18. Darlington County

#17. Chesterfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 39.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 61.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

#16. Georgetown County

#15. Greenwood County

#14. Colleton County

#13. Marion County

#12. Fairfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

#11. Union County

#10. McCormick County

#9. Williamsburg County

#8. Orangeburg County

#7. Clarendon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

#6. Marlboro County

#5. Lee County

#4. Dillon County

#3. Bamberg County

#2. Barnwell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 750- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

#1. Allendale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%