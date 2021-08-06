Cancel
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Carolina

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Carolina

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Carolina with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#46. York County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.9%
#45. Greenville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pickens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
#43. Lexington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
#42. Dorchester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

#41. Charleston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
#40. Beaufort County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
#39. Berkeley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
#38. Lancaster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
#37. Spartanburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

#36. Saluda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
#35. Kershaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
#34. Anderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
#33. Aiken County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
#32. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

#31. Edgefield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
#30. Newberry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
#29. Oconee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
#28. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
#27. Florence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

#26. Horry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
#25. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
#24. Abbeville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
#23. Laurens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
#22. Chester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

#21. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
#20. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 61.0%
#19. Hampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
#18. Darlington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
#17. Chesterfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

#16. Georgetown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
#15. Greenwood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
#14. Colleton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
#13. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
#12. Fairfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

#11. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
#10. McCormick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
#9. Williamsburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%
#8. Orangeburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
#7. Clarendon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

#6. Marlboro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
#5. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%
#4. Dillon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
#3. Bamberg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
#2. Barnwell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

#1. Allendale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

