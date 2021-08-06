Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Knox County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carroll County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tuscarawas County

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lorain County

LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#45. Summit County

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Franklin County

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ashland County

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Belmont County

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 19,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 52,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Huron County

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Stark County

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Richland County

Canva

#37. Hamilton County

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 14,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 34,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hocking County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brown County

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Columbiana County

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#32. Clark County

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fayette County

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Clinton County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Coshocton County

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ross County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Muskingum County

Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montgomery County

Canva

#22. Cuyahoga County

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 24,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 54,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#20. Lucas County

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ashtabula County

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Perry County

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mahoning County

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Athens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 21,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 10,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Highland County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jefferson County

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Trumbull County

Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lawrence County

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gallia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Meigs County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Noble County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Vinton County

Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Guernsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pike County

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#4. Monroe County

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Morgan County

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Scioto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

