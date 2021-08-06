Cancel
Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carroll County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tuscarawas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lorain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%
LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#45. Summit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 52,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ashland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Belmont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%
Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Huron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
Canva

#37. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 34,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hocking County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brown County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%
636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Columbiana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#32. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%
James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Coshocton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%
Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ross County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Muskingum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%
Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 24,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%
Canva

#22. Cuyahoga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 54,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#20. Lucas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 21,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%
OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ashtabula County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mahoning County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Athens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Highland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%
Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Trumbull County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%
Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%
Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gallia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Meigs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Noble County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Vinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%
Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Guernsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%
Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#4. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%
Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Scioto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

