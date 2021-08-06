Cancel
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Mexico

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGqX_0bJieLi200
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Mexico

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Mexico with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc8UK_0bJieLi200
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Los Alamos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0bJieLi200
Canva

#32. Eddy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJrW_0bJieLi200
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lea County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0bJieLi200
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#30. Santa Fe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq8NS_0bJieLi200
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#29. De Baca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMuVp_0bJieLi200
turtix // Shutterstock

#28. Sandoval County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QaeZ_0bJieLi200
Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#27. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0bJieLi200
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bernalillo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 29,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luV93_0bJieLi200
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Guadalupe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDwrY_0bJieLi200
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Valencia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWjWU_0bJieLi200
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Rio Arriba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx1TV_0bJieLi200
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#22. Chaves County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a99H1_0bJieLi200
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Taos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0bJieLi200
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Curry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVLS6_0bJieLi200
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Torrance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3O7A_0bJieLi200
Canva

#18. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1Yx_0bJieLi200
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Roosevelt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDOg_0bJieLi200
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#16. Otero County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoWj6_0bJieLi200
David Langford // Shutterstock

#15. Doña Ana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNU8T_0bJieLi200
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colfax County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH0L7_0bJieLi200
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hidalgo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQUXE_0bJieLi200
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#12. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw0WV_0bJieLi200
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8Lk_0bJieLi200
Canva

#10. Socorro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGwgQ_0bJieLi200
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#9. San Miguel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhVr_0bJieLi200
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Catron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTccV_0bJieLi200
Canva

#7. Cibola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bII_0bJieLi200
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harding County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LstRq_0bJieLi200
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mora County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyukZ_0bJieLi200
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Quay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhy2H_0bJieLi200
psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sierra County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQmrO_0bJieLi200
StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#2. McKinley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.6%
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Luna County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.4%

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

