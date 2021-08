Mexico won't get another gold medal, but it wants something to show for its efforts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when it faces host Japan in Friday's men's soccer bronze-medal match. Japan had hoped its brick-wall defense would put it in line for gold, but both teams came up just short. Mexico, the gold medalist at the 2012 London Games, lost in a shootout to Brazil after playing to 0-0 stalemate, while Japan also held Spain scoreless for 115 minutes before a stinging 1-0 loss. The teams met in the Tokyo 2020 group stage, and Japan went on to win the group on the strength of a 2-1 victory. Japan lost to South Korea in the bronze-medal match at those 2012 Olympics.