Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were steady ahead of Friday's release of the government's July employment report. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.25% in early trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Thursday closed at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271 points, or 0.8%, to about 80 points away from last month's record close. The three stock benchmarks were all tracking for their second positive week in the past three.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#U S Economy#The Stock Market#Treasury#The Labor Department#Vaccines United Airlines#United#Delta Air Lines#The White House#Nydig#Morgan Stanley#Jpmorgan#Grayscale Investments#Osprey Funds#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvezz.com

Goldman Sachs sees a 7% upside in the benchmark S&P 500 index

Goldman Sachs raises its year-end target for SPX from 4,300 to 4,700. David Kostin discusses the bank's call on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". The benchmark S&P 500 index jumped to a record 4,444 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 index jumped to a record 4,444 on Tuesday, leaving investors wondering...
StocksMoney Morning

Why a Stock Market Crash Is Closer Than You Think

The "chicken littles" always find new reasons to say the sky is falling. But whether we like it or not, a broken clock is right twice a day. And with the market at all-time highs, what goes up must eventually come down. Eventually is a key word here. But how...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Coinbase Global jumps on posting upbeat Q2 profit. * Virgin Galactic slides as MS downgrades to “underweight”. * Dow up 0.62%, S&P 500 up 0.25%, Nasdaq down 0.16%...
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

S&P 500, Dow industrials mark records but Nasdaq lags behind

Banks and industrial companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street mostly higher Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average past the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after another wobbly day of trading. Nearly three-fourths of the companies in the benchmark...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Coinbase, Virgin Galactic and More

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase — The crypto services company's stock jumped 5.4% in midday trading after reporting strong second-quarter results on Tuesday night for its second time as a public company. Coinbase earnings came in at $3.45 per share, beating Wall Street estimates, and revenue was $2.23 billion for the quarter, an increase from $178 million a year ago.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Friday the 13th Stock Market History: Is It Unlucky for Investors?

This Friday, Aug. 13, marks 2021’s sole Friday the 13th, so those who suffer from triskaidekaphobia—fear of the number 13—or paraskevidekatriaphobia—fear of Friday the 13th—are on high alert. But should stock traders be scared, too? What’s the Friday the 13th stock market history?. Article continues below advertisement. Well, if it’s...
StocksNBC San Diego

U.S. Stock Futures Mixed as Market Shrugs Off Inflation Report

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Thursday after the market shrugged off the July inflation report and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records. Dow futures rose 15 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined marginally. In the regular trading session, the Dow...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Gold Prices Dropped This Week and Analysts Predict They Will Keep Falling

On Sunday evening, gold prices dropped to a four month low of $1,677.9 per ounce. Analysts pegged the fall to a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report as well as a rush to buy the dollar in response. Dominic Schnider, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, predicts that real yields...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.46%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Telecoms sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Technology, Healthcare and Utilities sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.46%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday after the Senate voted to pass a $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.45% to $352.73. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.51% to $366.84. The SPDR...

Comments / 0

Community Policy