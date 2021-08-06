Cancel
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xDsU_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Dakota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Dakota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqBpr_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Divide County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DduTF_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 3.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SjE0_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dunn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJrgb_0bJie18l00
Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#47. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7rc3_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Renville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 3.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7m5e_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Traill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3T6b_0bJie18l00
Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYA66_0bJie18l00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Williams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z7eJ_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KSOt_0bJie18l00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#41. Burleigh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8vo6_0bJie18l00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#40. Morton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJCea_0bJie18l00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Steele County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 2.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNqyM_0bJie18l00
Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Foster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmguu_0bJie18l00
DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pembina County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsDfR_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ransom County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEjY1_0bJie18l00
Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Slope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t47P6_0bJie18l00
Guy William // Shutterstock

#34. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKQ32_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Golden Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0actun_0bJie18l00
Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#32. Ward County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyEmn_0bJie18l00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McLean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUO1t_0bJie18l00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McHenry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFRHA_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Walsh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOb3U_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryzY8_0bJie18l00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Uct_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Emmons County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7yDz_0bJie18l00
Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#25. Billings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OPjf_0bJie18l00
Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McKenzie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJWPv_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hettinger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dubbl_0bJie18l00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#22. Grand Forks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIfxa_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mountrail County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JONE5_0bJie18l00
{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wells County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH5ke_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Towner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQbzA_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydnsx_0bJie18l00
David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Oliver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEOIY_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cavalier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGuu9_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGN6c_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Griggs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZQxS_0bJie18l00
chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Barnes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FS9vQ_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ramsey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFj3a_0bJie18l00
northlight // Shutterstock

#11. Kidder County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQt9c_0bJie18l00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Stutsman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTANT_0bJie18l00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#9. Bottineau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMPNV_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nelson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYQRZ_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Eddy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S47ZK_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. LaMoure County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLM7E_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pierce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPHH1_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppyBZ_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sioux County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL4KP_0bJie18l00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Benson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

