Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in North Dakota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Dakota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Divide County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Burke County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dunn County

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#47. Stark County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Renville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 3.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 6.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 6.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 6.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 3.1%

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Traill County

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Logan County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Williams County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Adams County

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#41. Burleigh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 37.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 63.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.8%

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#40. Morton County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Steele County

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Foster County

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pembina County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ransom County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 2.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.3%

Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Slope County

Guy William // Shutterstock

#34. Cass County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Golden Valley County

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#32. Ward County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McLean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 10- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McHenry County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Walsh County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mercer County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Richland County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Emmons County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#25. Billings County

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McKenzie County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hettinger County

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#22. Grand Forks County

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mountrail County

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wells County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Towner County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McIntosh County

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Oliver County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cavalier County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grant County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Griggs County

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Barnes County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ramsey County

northlight // Shutterstock

#11. Kidder County

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Stutsman County

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#9. Bottineau County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nelson County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Eddy County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. LaMoure County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pierce County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sheridan County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sioux County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Benson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 38.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 62.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 4.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%