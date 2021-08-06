Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Rhode Island

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mi1y_0bJidmJK00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Rhode Island

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Rhode Island with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Best places to retire in Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXjAv_0bJidmJK00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bristol County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244QN0_0bJidmJK00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116yaP_0bJidmJK00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Newport County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229qVb_0bJidmJK00
Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Providence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 21,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Rhode Island

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Feeding America#Fpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
Related
AgricultureDaily Reflector

Farms app, technology address food insecurity in Pitt County

In addition to growing the agritourism industry in Pitt County, experts hope a newly introduced app can serve as an asset in the fight against food insecurity. Pitt County on Tuesday joined the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Visit N.C. Farms app, a smartphone application which connects residents or visitors to farms and fresh local food.
Boston, MAnshoremag.com

How to Spend a Weekend in South County, Rhode Island

The warmest swim I ever had in New England was well past Labor Day, on the last day of September in South County, Rhode Island. As a born and bred New Englander from north of Boston, I’d been swimming in the chilly Atlantic waters since birth—from coastal Maine to Cape Cod. Growing up, I never understood why the Rhode Island license plates declared it as “the ocean state.”
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island Now Has 'High' Coronavirus Transmission Rate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has moved into the “high” rate of coronavirus transmission, according to state Department of Health numbers released Monday. The state now has a rate of more than 103 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Rhode Island was in the...
Cibola County, NMcibolacitizen.com

Grab-and-Go; The Cibola County Senior Center fights food insecurity

GRANTS, N.M. – The Cibola County Senior Center has managed their way through the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready to start reintegrating regular services, but some COVID-safe practices will remain for the future, along with some services which were added during the highpoints of the pandemic. One of these remaining programs is the Grab-and-Go meal initiative which started as the pandemic shut down…
RestaurantsFood52

A Local’s Guide to the Best Food in Rhode Island

When it comes to summer in New England, there’s really no place better than my home state of Rhode Island. I may be an extremely biased travel guide, but it’s true:. With over 400 miles of shoreline, the smallest state in the nation has no shortage of beaches. You can swing by the Tennis Hall of Fame for a match or plan an idyllic tailgate picnic at Newport Polo. Stroll down winding paths, wander under footbridges, or catch a gondola down three rivers to immerse yourself in Barnaby Evans' sculpture of 80 bonfires that light downtown Providence at Waterfire. None of that sounds appealing? You can always take a ferry to Block Island for a cocktail by the sea or venture to Watch Hill to scope out Taylor Swift’s mansion.
Indiana StatePrinceton Daily Clarion

County remains at highest individual positivity rate

PRINCETON — Indiana State Department of Health officials plan a Friday briefing to address the affect of rising COVID-19 cases across the state. Governor Eric Holcomb signed executive orders Thursday that extend the pandemic public emergency through August and make provisions, including temporary licensing through September for some healthcare workers, administration of COVID-19 vaccines, waiving penalties and interest of taxation of unemployment compensation and other measures.
Public HealthTurnto10.com

McKee orders health care workers in Rhode Island to get vaccinated

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Tuesday that all health care workers in state licensed facilities will be required to get vaccinated by October 1. The announcement came at the state’s COVID-19 briefing and it exempts those with medical conditions, the governor said. "We’re going to mandate that because...
Mississippi StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst County to Live in Mississippi

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many […]
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.

Comments / 0

Community Policy