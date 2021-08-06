Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New York

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzhqn_0bJidf8F00
Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New York

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3womLg_0bJidf8F00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Orange County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0bJidf8F00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Albany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hylY8_0bJidf8F00
WCohen // Shutterstock

#48. Tioga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwgmn_0bJidf8F00
Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9wq9_0bJidf8F00
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#46. Rockland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

You may also like: States sending the most people to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVcxe_0bJidf8F00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16o19Y_0bJidf8F00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wyoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdSkg_0bJidf8F00
Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Livingston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jHQt_0bJidf8F00
Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ulster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZEqx_0bJidf8F00
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Schenectady County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

You may also like: Do you know New York's official state symbols?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kChQX_0bJidf8F00
PQK // Shuterstock

#40. Yates County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIOoW_0bJidf8F00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Genesee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vmyl6_0bJidf8F00
Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rensselaer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF9t6_0bJidf8F00
marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Seneca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457LmM_0bJidf8F00
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPn8B_0bJidf8F00
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#35. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K12HF_0bJidf8F00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGYQu_0bJidf8F00
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#33. Otsego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHpju_0bJidf8F00
tomtsya// Shutterstock

#32. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhauo_0bJidf8F00
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#31. Onondaga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAxcN_0bJidf8F00
PQK // Shuterstock

#30. Cayuga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160byZ_0bJidf8F00
Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Schoharie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rfM8_0bJidf8F00
Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#28. Cortland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIKDf_0bJidf8F00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 28,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C8l0_0bJidf8F00
Canva

#26. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 33,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6d4G_0bJidf8F00
Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chemung County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5pPd_0bJidf8F00
Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Steuben County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxFFm_0bJidf8F00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#23. Niagara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X42I5_0bJidf8F00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Chenango County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JGZQ_0bJidf8F00
Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

You may also like: Recipes from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVnBL_0bJidf8F00
Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Herkimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHgMf_0bJidf8F00
Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#19. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueoBl_0bJidf8F00
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Orleans County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WamWK_0bJidf8F00
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#17. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPpqg_0bJidf8F00
North woodsman // Shutterstock

#16. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ySlD_0bJidf8F00
Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Schuyler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJQVJ_0bJidf8F00
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#14. Kings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 117,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUXro_0bJidf8F00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#13. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekeRo_0bJidf8F00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztpM7_0bJidf8F00
Canva

#11. Broome County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCrGQ_0bJidf8F00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cattaraugus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kd3Or_0bJidf8F00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35diZo_0bJidf8F00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMYIM_0bJidf8F00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Chautauqua County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im1Ix_0bJidf8F00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Oswego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OXgn_0bJidf8F00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. St. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7hwY_0bJidf8F00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Allegany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YYve_0bJidf8F00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmudV_0bJidf8F00
Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%
Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bronx County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 89,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in New York

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Photography#Wikimedia Commons#Feeding America#Orange County Child#Fpl#Wcohen Shutterstock#Gbklyn#Livingston County Child#Pqk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
Related
AgricultureDaily Reflector

Farms app, technology address food insecurity in Pitt County

In addition to growing the agritourism industry in Pitt County, experts hope a newly introduced app can serve as an asset in the fight against food insecurity. Pitt County on Tuesday joined the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Visit N.C. Farms app, a smartphone application which connects residents or visitors to farms and fresh local food.
Indiana StatePrinceton Daily Clarion

County remains at highest individual positivity rate

PRINCETON — Indiana State Department of Health officials plan a Friday briefing to address the affect of rising COVID-19 cases across the state. Governor Eric Holcomb signed executive orders Thursday that extend the pandemic public emergency through August and make provisions, including temporary licensing through September for some healthcare workers, administration of COVID-19 vaccines, waiving penalties and interest of taxation of unemployment compensation and other measures.
Sangamon County, ILwnns.com

Sangamon County Now At Highest Daily Rate Of New COVID Cases Since December

Sangamon County has had another triple-digit day of new COVID-19 infections, and the seven-day average of new cases is at its highest level so far this year. The county reported 107 new confirmed cases Wednesday, making it the fourth day in the past seven where daily cases climbed above 100. Over the past seven days, Sangamon County has averaged nearly 90 new cases per day, the most since December 21st.
Politicsthefocus.news

Melissa DeRosa salary revealed: How much did Cuomo’s former aide earn?

Melissa DeRosa was among Gov Andrew Cuomo’s top staff from 2017 until yesterday. What salary did Melissa DeRosa earn as Cuomo’s aide, and how did it compare with other members of the New York State Executive Department, including Gov Cuomo?. What was Melissa DeRosa’s salary as Cuomo’s top aide?. The...
Fort Bend County, TXfox26houston.com

DEA makes massive drug seizure in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - In the parking lot of Skeeters’ stadium, dozens of Drug Enforcement agents gathered in preparation for what is likely the largest narcotics seizure ever recorded in Fort Bend County. The target - Woodfield Pharma, also known as WDSrx, is a wholesale manufacturer and distributor of...
CharitiesDaily Comet

Fresh local seafood available at more food banks in the South

The past year was hard for Cy Tandy. He is the director of IONA House, a 34-year-old food pantry in Jackson, Mississippi. The economic downturn caused by the pandemic doubled the number of people who came to the pantry in need of food. But in the tough year, there were bright spots. For the first time, the IONA House was able to give its clients fresh, locally caught shrimp.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Concord, VTconwaydailysun.com

Social Workers highlight importance of telehealth coverage

CONCORD — The pandemic has revealed the benefits of telemedicine, but advocates are concerned some New Hampshire residents may not be able to access it, long-term. New Hampshire law requires insurance companies to pay the same rates for telehealth services as for in-person care, but that doesn't apply to people who work for companies that offer self-insured health plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy