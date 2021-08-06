Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New York

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Orange County

#49. Albany County

#48. Tioga County

#47. Warren County

#46. Rockland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 14,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 14,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

#45. Columbia County

#44. Wyoming County

#43. Livingston County

#42. Ulster County

#41. Schenectady County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#40. Yates County

#39. Genesee County

#38. Rensselaer County

#37. Seneca County

#36. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 880- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#35. Greene County

#34. Wayne County

#33. Otsego County

#32. Essex County

#31. Onondaga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 17,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#30. Cayuga County

#29. Schoharie County

#28. Cortland County

#27. Monroe County

#26. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 28,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 33,840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#25. Chemung County

#24. Steuben County

#23. Niagara County

#22. Chenango County

#21. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

#20. Herkimer County

#19. Oneida County

#18. Orleans County

#17. Clinton County

#16. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

#15. Schuyler County

#14. Kings County

#13. Jefferson County

#12. Fulton County

#11. Broome County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 117,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#10. Cattaraugus County

#9. Hamilton County

#8. Franklin County

#7. Chautauqua County

#6. Oswego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#5. St. Lawrence County

#4. Allegany County

#3. Delaware County

#2. Montgomery County

#1. Bronx County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 89,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

