Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Caruthers

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fU1s_0bJidbbL00

Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in Fresno County on Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 am to a home on West and Caruthers Avenue in the town of Caruthers.

Investigators say the woman had been shot once. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known, but deputies say she was conscious before being taken to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies said they believe the woman was shot inside the house based on the evidence found. Authorities also recovered a firearm at the scene.

Deputies detained a man at the scene for questioning.

Investigators have not yet said what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

Comments / 0

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caruthers, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Caruthers, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy