Woman hospitalized after shooting in Caruthers

Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in Fresno County on Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 am to a home on West and Caruthers Avenue in the town of Caruthers.

Investigators say the woman had been shot once. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known, but deputies say she was conscious before being taken to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies said they believe the woman was shot inside the house based on the evidence found. Authorities also recovered a firearm at the scene.

Deputies detained a man at the scene for questioning.

Investigators have not yet said what may have led up to the shooting.