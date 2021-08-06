Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Jersey

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Jersey with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#21. Morris County

#20. Hunterdon County

#19. Somerset County

#18. Bergen County

#17. Monmouth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 4.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 4.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 5.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 10,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 6.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.1%

#16. Sussex County

#15. Middlesex County

#14. Burlington County

#13. Gloucester County

#12. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 13,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 9.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 12,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.3%

#11. Warren County

#10. Mercer County

#9. Ocean County

#8. Hudson County

#7. Camden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 15,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#6. Passaic County

#5. Cape May County

#4. Atlantic County

#3. Salem County

#2. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 15,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 29,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#1. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%