Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Jersey

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzjmr_0bJidNRH00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Jersey

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Jersey with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y5b0_0bJidNRH00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#21. Morris County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjauN_0bJidNRH00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hunterdon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9MfY_0bJidNRH00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlvs_0bJidNRH00
Canva

#18. Bergen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 5.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2GYJ_0bJidNRH00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monmouth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.1%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3iIO_0bJidNRH00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sussex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inBu_0bJidNRH00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Middlesex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we9Oj_0bJidNRH00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Burlington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii7Mu_0bJidNRH00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gloucester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0JN_0bJidNRH00
Canva

#12. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.3%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmcQt_0bJidNRH00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjVgh_0bJidNRH00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2Q4W_0bJidNRH00
Canva

#9. Ocean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7IYH_0bJidNRH00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#8. Hudson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVSgC_0bJidNRH00
Canva

#7. Camden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

You may also like: States sending the most people to New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KCLs_0bJidNRH00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Passaic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJNzI_0bJidNRH00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#5. Cape May County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0bJidNRH00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#4. Atlantic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rfvY_0bJidNRH00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Salem County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0d2I_0bJidNRH00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 29,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

You may also like: Recipes from New Jersey

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Photography#Smallbones#Feeding America#Fpl#Zeete#Littlegun#New Jersey Famartin#Jerrye Roy Klotz#Md#Gloucester County Child#Union County Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy