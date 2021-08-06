J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Montana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Montana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Sweet Grass County

#49. Stillwater County

#48. Sheridan County

#47. Dawson County

#46. Yellowstone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 80- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

#45. Judith Basin County

#44. Park County

#43. Broadwater County

#42. Lewis and Clark County

#41. Petroleum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 10- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#40. Madison County

#39. Missoula County

#38. Beaverhead County

#37. Custer County

#36. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

#35. Phillips County

#34. Granite County

#33. Toole County

#32. Valley County

#31. Flathead County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

#30. Meagher County

#29. Garfield County

#28. Chouteau County

#27. Cascade County

#26. Powell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#25. Powder River County

#24. Musselshell County

#23. Teton County

#22. Carter County

#21. Wibaux County

#20. Wheatland County

#19. Fergus County

#18. Ravalli County

#17. Liberty County

#16. Silver Bow County

#15. Prairie County

#14. Rosebud County

#13. Hill County

#12. Pondera County

#11. Lake County

#10. Sanders County

#9. Treasure County

#8. Deer Lodge County

#7. Roosevelt County

#6. Golden Valley County

#5. Big Horn County

#4. Mineral County

#3. Lincoln County

#2. Glacier County

#1. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%