Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Montana

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3Ek2_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Montana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Montana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Montana, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaOhy_0bJidCjI00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#50. Sweet Grass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaTLX_0bJidCjI00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#49. Stillwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318Umq_0bJidCjI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVZuD_0bJidCjI00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Dawson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0bJidCjI00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#46. Yellowstone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Montana, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FTCg_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Judith Basin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aN3e_0bJidCjI00
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Park County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoWcx_0bJidCjI00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Broadwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvxSR_0bJidCjI00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lewis and Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CLeW_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Petroleum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOkuR_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0bJidCjI00
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#39. Missoula County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPy3J_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Beaverhead County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr1QB_0bJidCjI00
dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2QCd_0bJidCjI00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqDBR_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Phillips County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9omU_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Granite County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhJl0_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Toole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aS55_0bJidCjI00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSSLn_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Flathead County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9M0B_0bJidCjI00
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Meagher County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpGBD_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVvPc_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chouteau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7ieO_0bJidCjI00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cascade County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsLb3_0bJidCjI00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Powell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5xvo_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Powder River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnRkc_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Musselshell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk2zX_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Teton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkWBf_0bJidCjI00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#22. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215GLo_0bJidCjI00
BigDaveMT // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wibaux County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fn1pv_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wheatland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W95m8_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fergus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OszKX_0bJidCjI00
Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ravalli County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIqRe_0bJidCjI00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#17. Liberty County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqRJr_0bJidCjI00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#16. Silver Bow County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHzY5_0bJidCjI00
TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Prairie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR2Q9_0bJidCjI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Rosebud County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuDbh_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMC32_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pondera County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ch39d_0bJidCjI00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwxME_0bJidCjI00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sanders County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkarG_0bJidCjI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Treasure County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ly4cj_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Deer Lodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raEns_0bJidCjI00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Roosevelt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYDDG_0bJidCjI00
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Golden Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6qjs_0bJidCjI00
Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Big Horn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijqCx_0bJidCjI00
Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBHuo_0bJidCjI00
USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HedYt_0bJidCjI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Glacier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Wikimedia Commons#Montana Food#Feeding America#Fpl#Stillwater County Child#Montanabw#Clark County Child#Petroleum County Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy