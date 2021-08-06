Cancel
Mississippi State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

By Stacker
Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Mississippi with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Chickasaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Yalobusha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#47. Hinds County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9uBo_0bJid7Ou00
Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Panola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck7aZ_0bJid7Ou00
Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lauderdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFRyC_0bJid7Ou00
Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3Gqi_0bJid7Ou00
Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nk0Jb_0bJid7Ou00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLUKh_0bJid7Ou00
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#39. Forrest County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYlXm_0bJid7Ou00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Walthall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087yhf_0bJid7Ou00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQmbE_0bJid7Ou00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Grenada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bjd7_0bJid7Ou00
Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Newton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oj2Q2_0bJid7Ou00
Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Covington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTx5Y_0bJid7Ou00
CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Neshoba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiTJN_0bJid7Ou00
Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7ne6_0bJid7Ou00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Copiah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEUC5_0bJid7Ou00
Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtq1T_0bJid7Ou00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson Davis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqW8i_0bJid7Ou00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Tunica County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1jqG_0bJid7Ou00
Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Leake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qkemj_0bJid7Ou00
Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdh6b_0bJid7Ou00
Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Amite County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMkmh_0bJid7Ou00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Attala County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tallahatchie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXjIM_0bJid7Ou00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hvvzn_0bJid7Ou00
Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sharkey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QChwZ_0bJid7Ou00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Leflore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSUVB_0bJid7Ou00
Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Noxubee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9XNT_0bJid7Ou00
Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sunflower County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZm4F_0bJid7Ou00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOXZP_0bJid7Ou00
Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Yazoo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcI4i_0bJid7Ou00
Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bolivar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coahoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQr0s_0bJid7Ou00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kemper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNvyL_0bJid7Ou00
Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oy4qX_0bJid7Ou00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Quitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRSR5_0bJid7Ou00
Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Holmes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 37.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 26.2%

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wilkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GPkA_0bJid7Ou00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Humphreys County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtEls_0bJid7Ou00
Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 40.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uD6OO_0bJid7Ou00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Claiborne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 42.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.7%
Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Issaquena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 42.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 29.4%

