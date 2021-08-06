Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Mississippi with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Chickasaw County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Yalobusha County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Perry County

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#47. Hinds County

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 13,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Panola County

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lauderdale County

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stone County

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Calhoun County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Warren County

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#39. Forrest County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Walthall County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Grenada County

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Newton County

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Covington County

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Neshoba County

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Webster County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Copiah County

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clay County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson Davis County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Tunica County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Leake County

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winston County

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Amite County

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Attala County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tallahatchie County

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pike County

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sharkey County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Leflore County

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Noxubee County

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sunflower County

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Adams County

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Yazoo County

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bolivar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coahoma County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kemper County

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Quitman County

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Holmes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 33.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 37.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 26.2%

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wilkinson County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Humphreys County

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Claiborne County

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Issaquena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 38.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 40.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 42.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 42.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 80- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 29.4%

