Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nebraska

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Nebraska with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Thayer County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hayes County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Box Butte County

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#46. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 23,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Saline County

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#44. Sioux County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Knox County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cheyenne County

Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clay County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jefferson County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Madison County

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#37. Antelope County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Loup County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Nance County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Johnson County

Pixabay

#33. Adams County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dundy County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kimball County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 80- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gage County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dodge County

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#28. Scotts Bluff County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Webster County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dawes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Keith County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Red Willow County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Logan County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Furnas County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Merrick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Frontier County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Custer County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dakota County

Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Otoe County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richardson County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Burt County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sherman County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nuckolls County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hitchcock County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#10. Arthur County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Franklin County

Jasperdo // Flickr

#8. Brown County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wheeler County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hooker County

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#5. Blaine County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sheridan County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Thurston County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pawnee County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McPherson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%