Getting honest. Aaron Rodgers revealed that a discussion with the Green Bay Packers organization gradually turned into him questioning his career. “I felt like if you can’t commit to me past 2021 and I’m not part of your recruiting process in free agency, if I’m not a part of the future, then instead of letting me be a lame-duck quarterback — if you want to make a change and move forward — then go ahead and do it,” Rodgers, 37, said in a press conference on Wednesday, July 28, after the team’s first training camp practice.