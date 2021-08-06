Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Indiana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Indiana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: States sending the most people to Indiana

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monroe County

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. DeKalb County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Putnam County

Charles Edward // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Martin County

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wabash County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

You may also like: Recipes from Indiana

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ripley County

Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Montgomery County

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pulaski County

Chris Flook // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jennings County

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 15,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Indiana

emu4286 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Washington County

Canva

#39. Cass County

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adams County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Perry County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Indiana, according to Tripadvisor

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jay County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Warren County

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rush County

HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lawrence County

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Starke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Indiana

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jefferson County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sullivan County

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#28. St. Joseph County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Benton County

William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Indiana, according to Tripadvisor

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Randolph County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

Canva

#23. Knox County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Newton County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Blackford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Indiana

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Parke County

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Henry County

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vanderburgh County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Scott County

Canva

#16. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 22,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Marion County

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Howard County

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Orange County

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. LaPorte County

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#11. Vigo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 45,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Indiana

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Madison County

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Miami County

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Delaware County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crawford County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Indiana

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Switzerland County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vermillion County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Owen County

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Grant County

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

You may also like: Where people in Indiana are moving to most