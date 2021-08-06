Cancel
Indiana State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuKLq_0bJicMNV00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Indiana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Indiana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0bJicMNV00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtPnS_0bJicMNV00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. DeKalb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b88TB_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Putnam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pze1F_0bJicMNV00
Charles Edward // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SatgD_0bJicMNV00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wabash County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S02xY_0bJicMNV00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ripley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eT601_0bJicMNV00
Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i8vp_0bJicMNV00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFUaQ_0bJicMNV00
Chris Flook // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jennings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW6Df_0bJicMNV00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Allen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYSjl_0bJicMNV00
emu4286 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3WUP_0bJicMNV00
Canva

#39. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCO94_0bJicMNV00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVOQv_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3bif_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvLMs_0bJicMNV00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4Inl_0bJicMNV00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A671N_0bJicMNV00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rush County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Me2la_0bJicMNV00
HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgT5Y_0bJicMNV00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Starke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tR7oj_0bJicMNV00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVWcA_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcdfL_0bJicMNV00
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#28. St. Joseph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahNfr_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zC3nH_0bJicMNV00
William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdR4v_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZR9tx_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6uOi_0bJicMNV00
Canva

#23. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsXUh_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Newton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO2wF_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Blackford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7858_0bJicMNV00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Parke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22os8q_0bJicMNV00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009xl5_0bJicMNV00
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vanderburgh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETe1r_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bf7Mu_0bJicMNV00
Canva

#16. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 22,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0bJicMNV00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 45,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0bJicMNV00
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Howard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fkl77_0bJicMNV00
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Orange County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u1So_0bJicMNV00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. LaPorte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0bJicMNV00
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#11. Vigo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQ38G_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D9mr_0bJicMNV00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Miami County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0bJicMNV00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2ZC7_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnPdO_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XmKM_0bJicMNV00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Switzerland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcxrK_0bJicMNV00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vermillion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F0Hl_0bJicMNV00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Owen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sty19_0bJicMNV00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

