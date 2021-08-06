Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Massachusetts

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TQtv_0bJibyRY00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Massachusetts

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Massachusetts with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McTVX_0bJibyRY00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Norfolk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcFSl_0bJibyRY00
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Middlesex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UA2eO_0bJibyRY00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hampshire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIvPp_0bJibyRY00
Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Plymouth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrZx0_0bJibyRY00
Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dukes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFnr5_0bJibyRY00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VH4wK_0bJibyRY00
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Worcester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BykDU_0bJibyRY00
thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Nantucket County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsLVy_0bJibyRY00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Barnstable County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHpso_0bJibyRY00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMHOq_0bJibyRY00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bristol County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITRLi_0bJibyRY00
Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Berkshire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0bJibyRY00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Suffolk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#1. Hampden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Massachusetts Food#Feeding America#Fpl#Bobak#Daderot#Thisisbossi#Alexiushoratius#Franklin County Child#Bristol County Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy