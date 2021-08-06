Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Missouri with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Missouri

Bungaloid // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cedar County

Canva

#49. Knox County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pulaski County

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. St. Francois County

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Missouri

Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bollinger County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Schuyler County

thomas carr // Shutterstock

#43. Webster County

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#42. Taney County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Missouri

Kclibrarian // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Stone County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Randolph County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McDonald County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Miller County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Barton County

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Camden County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Linn County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Maries County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

M. Curtis // Shutterstock

#30. Laclede County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hickory County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Barry County

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#27. St. Clair County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Putnam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

You may also like: Where people in Missouri are moving to most

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Stoddard County

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Henry County

Dazspell // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Scott County

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Howell County

Steveewatkins // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dent County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Reynolds County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dade County

Vsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Missouri, according to Tripadvisor

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Benton County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Iron County

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. St. Louis city

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Texas County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 14,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Missouri

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mississippi County

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#9. New Madrid County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wright County

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Butler County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dunklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri

christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Shannon County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Oregon County

Dean Sebourn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ripley County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ozark County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pemiscot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.9%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri