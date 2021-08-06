Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Michigan

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Michigan with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Best counties to live in Michigan

Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. St. Clair County

Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Alpena County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montcalm County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Branch County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Manistee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Michigan

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. St. Joseph County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Otsego County

Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Huron County

Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Delta County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wexford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Michigan

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oceana County

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#39. Muskegon County

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Alger County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hillsdale County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Missaukee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Michigan

Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iron County

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Keweenaw County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gogebic County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tuscola County

battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 50- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Michigan

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newaygo County

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Berrien County

Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sanilac County

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mecosta County

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Michigan

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mason County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kalkaska County

RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ontonagon County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Saginaw County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

You may also like: Where people in Michigan are moving to most

Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Baraga County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Osceola County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Schoolcraft County

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Presque Isle County

User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gladwin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Michigan

USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oscoda County

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#14. Genesee County

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mackinac County

Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Arenac County

Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Iosco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 17,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Michigan

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Alcona County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Luce County

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Chippewa County

Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ogemaw County

Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cheboygan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Michigan

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Wayne County

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clare County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Roscommon County

Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montmorency County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 90,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Michigan