Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Michigan

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8Bs0_0bJibnyn00
Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Michigan

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Michigan with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Best counties to live in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOxMy_0bJibnyn00
Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRUFh_0bJibnyn00
Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Alpena County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rbwW_0bJibnyn00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montcalm County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mIBf_0bJibnyn00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Branch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV34c_0bJibnyn00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Manistee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CcGv_0bJibnyn00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. St. Joseph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1YeD_0bJibnyn00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Otsego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264YEF_0bJibnyn00
Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Huron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voEzu_0bJibnyn00
Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Delta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlveF_0bJibnyn00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wexford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a95yF_0bJibnyn00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oceana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0bJibnyn00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#39. Muskegon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtnJr_0bJibnyn00
National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Alger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FBeW_0bJibnyn00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hillsdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001LZK_0bJibnyn00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Missaukee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K32zX_0bJibnyn00
Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjt3n_0bJibnyn00
Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Keweenaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339n4Q_0bJibnyn00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gogebic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4dXo_0bJibnyn00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tuscola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfGp8_0bJibnyn00
battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrHf0_0bJibnyn00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newaygo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hINoT_0bJibnyn00
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Berrien County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nz48O_0bJibnyn00
Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sanilac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XdRo_0bJibnyn00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mecosta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlvTY_0bJibnyn00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10l16a_0bJibnyn00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ttris_0bJibnyn00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kalkaska County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YkmW_0bJibnyn00
RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ontonagon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BywIY_0bJibnyn00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Saginaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LetCs_0bJibnyn00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

You may also like: Where people in Michigan are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ43V_0bJibnyn00
Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Baraga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJbMU_0bJibnyn00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Osceola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5vTb_0bJibnyn00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Schoolcraft County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJkOc_0bJibnyn00
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Presque Isle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYMfO_0bJibnyn00
User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gladwin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUpo7_0bJibnyn00
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oscoda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0bJibnyn00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#14. Genesee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9itt_0bJibnyn00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mackinac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wQNi_0bJibnyn00
Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Arenac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pz7A_0bJibnyn00
Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Iosco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkT2v_0bJibnyn00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Alcona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyF05_0bJibnyn00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Luce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE2CV_0bJibnyn00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Chippewa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pv8KJ_0bJibnyn00
Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ogemaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESluA_0bJibnyn00
Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cheboygan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0bJibnyn00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lu9m_0bJibnyn00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clare County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGpNl_0bJibnyn00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAeh7_0bJibnyn00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Roscommon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%
Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montmorency County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Michigan

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Luce#Michigan Food#Feeding America#Fpl#Rossograph#Manistee County Child#Recomposemedia#Oceana County Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Indiana StatePrinceton Daily Clarion

County remains at highest individual positivity rate

PRINCETON — Indiana State Department of Health officials plan a Friday briefing to address the affect of rising COVID-19 cases across the state. Governor Eric Holcomb signed executive orders Thursday that extend the pandemic public emergency through August and make provisions, including temporary licensing through September for some healthcare workers, administration of COVID-19 vaccines, waiving penalties and interest of taxation of unemployment compensation and other measures.
AgricultureDaily Reflector

Farms app, technology address food insecurity in Pitt County

In addition to growing the agritourism industry in Pitt County, experts hope a newly introduced app can serve as an asset in the fight against food insecurity. Pitt County on Tuesday joined the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Visit N.C. Farms app, a smartphone application which connects residents or visitors to farms and fresh local food.
Cibola County, NMcibolacitizen.com

Grab-and-Go; The Cibola County Senior Center fights food insecurity

GRANTS, N.M. – The Cibola County Senior Center has managed their way through the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready to start reintegrating regular services, but some COVID-safe practices will remain for the future, along with some services which were added during the highpoints of the pandemic. One of these remaining programs is the Grab-and-Go meal initiative which started as the pandemic shut down…
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
CharitiesTuscaloosa News

Fresh local seafood available at more food banks in the South

The past year was hard for Cy Tandy. He is the director of IONA House, a 34-year-old food pantry in Jackson, Mississippi. The economic downturn caused by the pandemic doubled the number of people who came to the pantry in need of food. But in the tough year, there were bright spots. For the first time, the IONA House was able to give its clients fresh, locally caught shrimp.
Presidential ElectionWeatherford Democrat

Census Bureau promises results by Aug. 16

The United States Census Bureau recently confirmed the Aug. 16 release of in-depth statistics from the 2020 Census, providing long-awaited data that will be used to redistrict and redraw voting districts. This data will follow the April release of the first results of the 2020 Census, used to determined each...
Washington StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Washington History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy