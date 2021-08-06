Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Minnesota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Minnesota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Norman County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Benton County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nobles County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marshall County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Yellow Medicine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor

David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cottonwood County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Big Stone County

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Renville County

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Kittson County

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fillmore County

SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Otter Tail County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Kandiyohi County

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lyon County

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#36. Stearns County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Minnesota

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carlton County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lake County

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Freeborn County

Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Mower County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Morrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Minnesota

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pipestone County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Traverse County

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Faribault County

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Watonwan County

Canva

#26. St. Louis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

You may also like: Where people in Minnesota are moving to most

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Polk County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wilkin County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Becker County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crow Wing County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Red Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

You may also like: Recipes from Minnesota

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Grant County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Todd County

Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ramsey County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cook County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pennington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 19,740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Minnesota

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Martin County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Swift County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kanabec County

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake of the Woods County

ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Minnesota

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hubbard County

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Itasca County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mille Lacs County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wadena County

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Beltrami County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cass County

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Aitkin County

Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Koochiching County

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clearwater County

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mahnomen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Minnesota